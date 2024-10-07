Chico State's independent student newspaper

On the ballot: What is Prop 33?

Prop 33 would allow California cities and counties to set rent control on all homes
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // October 7, 2024
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this november. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14

Proposition 33, one of 10 propositions coming to the California ballot this November, would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995 and allow local governments to expand rent control.

Rent control limits how much landlords are able to charge for rent and is typically enacted in an effort to keep housing affordable.

The Costa-Hawkins Act of 1995 was passed to limit rent control in response to the strong rent control ordinances appearing in the Bay Area and Southern California in the 80s.

Specifically, it prevents cities from setting rent control on single-family homes or apartments built after 1995. Cities are also not allowed to limit what landlords can charge when new tenants move in and are only allowed to cap rates for an already-existing lease that is being renewed.

Prop 34 would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act and allow cities to expand rent control regulations.

Prop 33 is supported by the California Nursing Association, California Alliance for Retired Americans, Mental Health Advocacy and Coalition for Economic Survival

“The rent is too damn high. One million people have left California. Rent control in America has worked to keep people in their homes since 1919. California’s 17 million renters need relief,” the pro-argument of the California voters guide stated.

It is opposed by the California Council for Affordable Housing, the Women Veterans Alliance and the California Chamber of Commerce.

“California voters have rejected this radical proposal twice before, because it would freeze the construction of new housing and could effectively reverse dozens of new state housing laws,” the con-argument of the California voters guide stated.

The election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots will begin mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

