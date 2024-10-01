Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

California State Assembly District 3 candidate: Aaron Draper

Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Byline photo of Dominic Curcuro
Anthony Vasek and Dominic Curcuro // October 1, 2024
The 2020 Presidential Primary Election saw Chico State’s first time as a voting center as the Bell Memorial Union opened on the second floor. Photo by Kimberly Morales.

Democrat Aaron Draper, Department of Media Arts, Design and Technology lecturer at Chico State, is running for California State Assembly District 3 against incumbent republican James Gallagher

Draper has experience in a variety of different careers. He worked as a funeral director assistant, elementary school special needs aid, forklift driver, writer for the Oroville Mercury-Register newspaper and photographer. He was also deputized by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office

Draper has a degree in English from Chico State, a Master of Fine Arts from the Academy of Art in San Francisco, a Master in Legal Studies and a law degree from Cal Northern School of Law. He currently teaches photography at Chico State.

“I’m running to ensure that we have a voice and can protect the interests of our district, which don’t always coincide with the legislation coming out of Sacramento,” he said.

The seven main issues highlighted in Draper’s campaign are:

  • Homelessness
  • Water rights and conservation
  • Transparency in government spending
  • Wildfire mitigation
  • Education reform
  • Self-reliance
  • Small business support

Draper emphasizes plans to increase resources towards mental health, which he sees as an underlying issue in the community.

“I think mental health is crucial for students and other community members because many social issues we’re seeing have mental health components that aren’t being addressed,” he said.

Draper believes all California citizens should be able to access an annual itemized statement on how the State of California has used its tax money to increase transparency in government spending. 

He also has concerns with how PG&E contributed to the recent fires. 

“Smaller, community-level energy sources would be easier to maintain and better suited for each community,” Draper said, citing renewable energy as his preferred alternative moving forward. 

Small businesses are the “middle class” of the economy, according to Draper. He wants California to incentivize and subsidize small businesses in the same way that it does agriculture.

“I think the most challenging part of the position would be pushing back against ideas that don’t help our district,” he said. “This would mean going against the status quo and my own party.”

Anthony Vasek and Dominic Curcuro can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Elections
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 6?
Register before Oct. 21 to vote in the general election on Nov. 5. Photo from Pixabay
How do I register to vote?
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 5?
Heather Hadwick, republican politician in Modoc County, is running against Tenessa Audette for California State Assembly District 1. Photo courtesy of Heather Hadwick.
California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Heather Hadwick
Tenessa Audette, the republican mayor of Redding, is running against Heather Hadwick for California State Assembly District 1. Photo courtesy of Tenessa Audette’s media library.
California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Tenessa Audette
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 4?
More in News
Photo of the Chico City Council building.
New security system at City Council Chambers
Chico State classrooms left without power. Taken by Callum Standish on Sept. 26
Power restored on campus, classes to resume Monday
There are over 60 blue light phones spread throughout campus and university housing. Chico State suggests students familiarize themselves with the different ways to report criminal behavior that are outlined in the 2024 Campus Safety Plan.
Chico State publishes 2024 Annual Security and Fire Safety reports
Entrance of Yahi Trail in Upper Bidwell Park Friday Sep. 27, 2024 in Chico, California. East of Parking lot P in Yahi trails remains closed to the public.
100% Containment: Final reports on the Park Fire
Students gathered to participate in a hearing about the updated time, place and manner policy. Taken by Jessica Miller on Sept. 25.
Chico State holds forum about updated time, place and manner policy
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 21 to 27
About the Contributors
Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter
Anthony Vasek is a first-year journalism major at Chico State. He is originally from Arcata, which is a smaller town four hours away. He has been working in journalism since 2022, where he first wrote for his high school’s newspaper, The Pepperbox, and later co-ran it as editor-in-chief. Three of his articles have won Jackie Media Awards for his reporting around sensitive topics, such as mental health and LGBTQ+ issues. This is Vasek's first time working at the Orion, and he is looking forward to an invigorating semester!
Dominic Curcuro
Dominic Curcuro, Food Reporter
Dominic Curcuro is a senior majoring in media arts production with a minor in social media production and analysis. This is his first semester writing for The Orion. He has a strong interest in writing, and loves to write about topics he is passionate about.