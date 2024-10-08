Chico Children’s Museum asks for support at exclusive event Oct. 10

Chico Children’s Museum needs help and invites future board members and sponsors to the High Tea Social on Oct. 10. An kid-free event where people can explore the museum and have the opportunity to become a board member while enjoying tea, crumpets and coffee.

Jessica Melear, creative director for the Chico Children’s Museum, has put out a call to consider becoming a board-member sponsor. A fully-functioning board consists of eight members but the current board only has three and one will be leaving in January.

“We are in desperate need of board members to either join a committee or for sponsorship. We desperately need a grant writer that is able to work alongside our nonprofit. We want anybody and everybody who would like to collaborate with us. Come and be a part of it.”

Local businesses, grant writers and professionals will be invited to sit on the board to help this Chico treasure thrive for years to come.

The museum hosts a large variety of exhibits for children to enjoy; including the chalk wall, Lego wall, nursing lounge, life-sized Lite-Brite, cafe, corner store, dentist office, veterinarian office, art space, captain’s ship, sticker house and updated glow-in-the-dark art wall. A dedicated party-room is available for birthdays and special events. I especially appreciate the Sensory Room that allows quiet space for neuro-divergent; this exemplifies the museum’s compassion for the community.

For just $425 the whole museum can be rented after hours for two hours.

Despite their 501(c)(3) status, they have primarily paid the bills through their own income.

“A non-profit [organization] is not supposed to sustain itself off of its own income, yet that’s what we’ve been doing for over three years,” Melear said.

“It’s a night at the museum for adults; no kids allowed. We are going to have tea, crumpets and coffee for people to be able to come in, walk through the museum, play with stuff and see which businesses might want to come join us,”

In my opinion, community resources like this deserve the support of our community. I hope that we can generate support for this Chico Institution. Please join us to enrich our community.

One can feel free to contact the Chico Children’s Museum at: [email protected]

