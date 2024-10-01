Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State announces Domestic Violence Awareness Month partnership

Various events will be held to inform students and support victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Byline photo of Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // October 1, 2024
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognizing and supporting victims, spreading information and raising awareness. Photo by Alesia Kozik from Pexels.

Chico State Student Affairs sent out an announcement to the campus community for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. They’re giving community members an opportunity to take action against intimate partner violence.

Throughout October Chico State will send out brief messages to raise awareness as well as host various events.

Oct. 2

Flowers On the Creek with Catalyst at the One Mile Recreation Area will honor lives lost to domestic violence. This will be a space for reflection, healing and unity from 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Oct. 10

A resource fair will be held by WellCat Safe Place with food, activities and opportunities for students and others to connect with resources, community and safety for survivors. The fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Selvester’s Cafe. 

Oct. 11, 15 and 28

Also hosted by WellCat Safe Place, there will be gentle yoga at The Well. It will be a slower-paced Hatha yoga session with low impact movements, stretching, meditation and more. 

The first five participants will receive a free yoga mat. Each session will be held at a different time. 

  • Oct. 11 from 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Oct. 15 from 9-9:30 a.m. 
  • Oct. 28 from 2-2:30 p.m. 

Oct. 17

Purple Thursday or “Go Purple Day,” is nationally recognized. All students, staff and faculty are encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness and to support survivors. 

Students are encouraged to learn more about DVAM through the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Students can also reach out to [email protected] or the Title IX website for information and connections to staff members.

If you or someone you know is a victim or struggling with domestic violence, there are resources to help you or another person get help: 

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

