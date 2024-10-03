Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico District 3 representative: Monica McDaniel

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 3, 2024
Monica McDaniel is a Chico local and public-appointed official running for Chico City Council District 3. Courtesy: Monica McDaniel

Monica McDaniel is running for Chico City Council District 3 this November against current council member Dale Bennett. 

McDaniel earned a bachelor’s degree in art history at Chico State and went on to become a public-appointed official in 2009. She said she has worked closely with the city council.

She has chaired the Arts Commission three times during her tenure and currently serves on the commission. She is a member of the Police Community Advisory Board and supports equipping the Chico Police Department and officers with the best tools and training available as stated on her campaign site

“All of these formative experiences ready me to step up my involvement in Chico’s community to serve the city of Chico as an elected official,” McDaniel said. 

If elected, McDaniel said the main issue she aims to address is the safety and improvement of Chico’s parks. She wants to improve management of the parks and protect them against fire and enhance local ecology. 

Another issue she aims to address is homelessness. She supports a plan to set a firm line against public encampments in parks, paths and near schools as stated on her campaign site. She supports shelters and collaborates with social service providers such as Chico Housing Action Team, Safe Space and the North State Shelter Team. 

“There needs to be a continuum of care created through outreach and education to public services that already exist so that the unhoused can get access to services that give them alternatives to camping in public spaces,” McDaniel said. 

She aims to prevent homelessness by adopting protections against rent-gouging in mobile home parks and unjustified evictions as stated on her campaign site.

“Renters need protections from predatory land owners and property management companies,” McDaniel said. “Chico should be a place where citizens feel safe and welcoming in their homes and daily lives.”

McDaniel aims to take action on Community Choice Aggregation to reduce electricity rates. She also promotes the Chico community by supporting public art and music venues. 

She aims to improve Chico’s infrastructure, roads, sidewalks, lighting and provide citizens with safe places to walk and bike, especially near downtown. 

McDaniel has been endorsed by Ann Schwab and Andy Holcombe, former Chico mayors, as well as organizations such as the North State Labor Federation, North State Medicare 4 All and Chico Smart Growth Advocates. 

McDaniel said the best part of this position would be that she gets the chance to be an active member of her community, and put her years of hard work and collaboration to use for a positive impact. 

The election for Chico City Council District 3 between McDaniel and Bennett will take place on Nov. 5. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.