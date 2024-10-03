Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

California bans legacy admissions at private universities

Legislators and advocates for the bill argued it would help reverse the effects of The Supreme Court’s decision last summer to prohibit the use of race in admissions
Byline photo of Steven Amador
Steven Amador, Contributor // October 3, 2024
Kimberly Morales
Kendall Hall on Chico State campus. Students for Justice in Palestine will be holding an event for all students to show support for Muslim and Jewish faiths on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Taken on Sept. 2, 2020.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1780 Monday, prohibiting legacy and donor preferences during the admissions process for private, nonprofit institutions. 

Preference for legacy and donor admissions have long been excluded from the admissions process at public universities. The University of California system eliminated legacy preferences in 1998 and California State University does not consider legacy or donor ties.

Legislators and advocates for the bill argued it would help reverse the effects of The Supreme Court’s decision last summer to prohibit the use of race in admissions. 

“If we value diversity in higher education, we must level the playing field … Hard work, good grades and a well-rounded background should earn you a spot in the incoming class — not the size of the check your family can write or who you’re related to,” Assemblymember Phil Ting, one of the authors of the bill, said in a press statement. 

Jesus Hernandez-Arrambide, a freshman construction management major, believes while there may be downsides to the law, overall it would make the admission process less biased. 

“Schools may lose money because families donate a lot of money, but it would make it more fair for everyone. It gives everyone else a chance,” Hernandez-Arrambide said.

California is now  the fifth state to ban legacy admissions and the second state to ban it in private universities. The law will take effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

Beginning June 2026, the law will require universities to submit an annual report to the State Legislature and Department of Justice  detailing their admissions process.

The university must compare legacy admissions to other admissions. If a university fails to meet requirements, the DOJ may then pursue legal action against the university.

The bill will affect only a handful of colleges in the state, notably Stanford University, University of Southern California and Santa Clara University. In 2022, the universities admitted 13.8%, 14.4% and 13.1% students with alumni or donor ties respectively.

Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
The awaited vice president candidate debate allowed both Vance and Walz to share their views with the public. Graphic created by Jessica Miller using Canva on Oct. 2
Recap: Vance and Walz vice presidential debate
Music is powerful … and so is politics and policy … so maybe the two shouldn’t mix. Graphic AI-generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly and edited using Adobe Express.
An alt-girl’s perspective: Popular music should stay out of politics
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 5?
Butte hall covered in toilet paper, no suspect has been found yet. Photo taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Sept. 16
University Police investigate toilet papering of Butte Hall
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 1 to 6
President Perez shaking the hand of Taylor Bisby as she receives her Master's degree. Taken by Jessica Miller on May 15
Chico State celebrates Graduate Studies Commencement
About the Contributors
Steven Amador
Steven Amador, Reporter
Steven Amador is a fourth-year journalism major; it is his second semester on The Orion. He enjoys reading, keeping up with politics and spending time with friends and family. He is part of the Chico State Rowing club, which competes year-round. He plans on pursuing a career at a daily newspaper in California after finishing school.
Kimberly Morales, Reporter
Kim moved away from her hometown, Fullerton, California to Chico to work towards a degree in journalism with an emphasis in the news option at Chico State. In her fourth semester at The Orion, Kim regularly reports topics such as local politics, crime and more. Since joining The Orion, Kim has contributed to Calmatter's college beat during the spring 2020 semester and later joined NPR’s program, Next Generation Radio in collaboration with Capradio to produce an audio story back in the fall 2020 semester. In her spare time, Kim enjoys trying to find the best coffee spot in Chico with her roommate.