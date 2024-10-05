Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State volleyball falls short in conference home opener against Coyotes

Trevor Lee, Reporter // October 5, 2024
Chico State women’s volleyball team huddling after scoring a point in their game against Cal State San Bernardino on Oct. 4 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.

The Chico State women’s volleyball team (6-6) opened their first conference home game of the season at the Acker gymnasium against Cal State San Bernardino (8-4). After dropping the first two sets, the Wildcats fought back to win the third set but were unable to finish, losing 3-1.

In the first two sets, the Wildcats struggled to find momentum as the Coyotes maintained a strong lead for a majority of the sets. After going down 2-0, the Wildcats started to find their momentum, winning the third set 25-20.

The fourth set was tightly contested, with both teams giving their best effort. As soon as the Wildcats would gain momentum, the Coyotes responded with points right back. In the end, the Coyotes took the fourth set 25-21.

Sophomore Kassandra Nall continued to have a strong season, leading the Wildcats with 17 kills. Juniors Cashe Olswang and Gwyneth Wentzel also had strong performances, tallying 13 and 7 kills respectively.

The Wildcats will have a quick turnaround as they play San Francisco State Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Acker Gymnasium. Game entrance is free with student ID, or you can keep up with live match stats here 

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.