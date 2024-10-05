Chico State volleyball falls short in conference home opener against Coyotes

The Chico State women’s volleyball team (6-6) opened their first conference home game of the season at the Acker gymnasium against Cal State San Bernardino (8-4). After dropping the first two sets, the Wildcats fought back to win the third set but were unable to finish, losing 3-1.

In the first two sets, the Wildcats struggled to find momentum as the Coyotes maintained a strong lead for a majority of the sets. After going down 2-0, the Wildcats started to find their momentum, winning the third set 25-20.

The fourth set was tightly contested, with both teams giving their best effort. As soon as the Wildcats would gain momentum, the Coyotes responded with points right back. In the end, the Coyotes took the fourth set 25-21.

Sophomore Kassandra Nall continued to have a strong season, leading the Wildcats with 17 kills. Juniors Cashe Olswang and Gwyneth Wentzel also had strong performances, tallying 13 and 7 kills respectively.

The Wildcats will have a quick turnaround as they play San Francisco State Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Acker Gymnasium. Game entrance is free with student ID, or you can keep up with live match stats here.

