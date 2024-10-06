Chico City Plaza closed and fenced off for restoration and maintenance

The City of Chico fenced off and cleared the Downtown City Plaza on Sept. 27. Signs were put up around the fencing stating the area is closed for restoration and maintenance.

The plaza was closed before Wildcat Weekend and upcoming campus events.

“No person or their property will be permitted to enter or re-enter the area of City Plaza so that critical repairs and maintenance can be completed,” the signs stated.

The plaza was cleared in accordance with the Warren Settlement, which prevents enforcement against homeless encampments unless there is an accessible shelter to unhoused individuals.

The City of Chico gave seven-day notices on Tuesday to clear encampments in the City Plaza.

The fencing has since been removed and the plaza was reopened as prospective students, families, faculty and alumni gathered in Chico for Wildcat Weekend.

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].