Chico City Plaza closed and fenced off for restoration and maintenance

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 6, 2024
Signs put up around the City Plaza fencing in Downtown Chico. Taken by Beatrice Williams on Oct. 3.

The City of Chico fenced off and cleared the Downtown City Plaza on Sept. 27. Signs were put up around the fencing stating the area is closed for restoration and maintenance. 

The plaza was closed before Wildcat Weekend and upcoming campus events. 

“No person or their property will be permitted to enter or re-enter the area of City Plaza so that critical repairs and maintenance can be completed,” the signs stated. 

The plaza was cleared in accordance with the Warren Settlement, which prevents enforcement against homeless encampments unless there is an accessible shelter to unhoused individuals. 

The City of Chico gave seven-day notices on Tuesday to clear encampments in the City Plaza. 

The fencing has since been removed and the plaza was reopened as prospective students, families, faculty and alumni gathered in Chico for Wildcat Weekend. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.