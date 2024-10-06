Chico State women’s soccer falls to Cal State LA in conference opener

Coming off a three-game unbeaten streak, the Wildcats had hopes of knocking off the defending California Collegiate Athletic Association champs, Cal State LA Golden Eagles, in their first conference game of the season. Despite dominating the game on paper, the Golden Eagles kept a clean sheet and found the back of the net with two minutes left to win the game, 1-0.

Chico dominated the first half. Six shots were attempted by the Wildcats, four of the attempts were on target but none were able to find the back of the net. Senior forward Avery Pieri and freshman forward Caroline Souza both attempted three shots but were shut down by the visiting team’s senior goalkeeper Taesja Paopao.

Throughout the second half, the defensive battle intensified. Chico found ways to get shots up, but were unable to string together quality possessions and link up play because of the Golden Eagles’ tight defense. The Wildcat defense was active as well, only allowing one chance which happened to lead to the solo goal of the night.

“It was unfortunate but we still played a great game, defensively we were gritty,” senior midfielder Brynn Howard said. “They had hardly any chances and we were unfortunate to give one up. Credit to [Cal State LA] they didn’t give up but at the end of the day there are still three points to play for on Sunday and we’re looking forward to that.”

The Wildcats will look to pick up their first conference win of the season against Cal State Dominguez Hills Sunday at 2 p.m. at the University Stadium. Entrance is free for students. Come and watch or keep up with live stats here.

Nathan Paddock can be reached at [email protected].