Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State women’s soccer falls to Cal State LA in conference opener

“It was unfortunate but we still played a great game, defensively we were gritty,” senior midfielder Brynn Howard said. “They had hardly any chances and we were unfortunate to give one up. Credit to [Cal State LA] they didn’t give up but at the end of the day there are still three points to play for on Sunday and we’re looking forward to that.”
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter // October 6, 2024
Avery Pieri and Jordan Brail forcing the ball back to midfield in hopes of gaining back possession. Taken by Nate Paddock Sept. 8.

Coming off a three-game unbeaten streak, the Wildcats had hopes of knocking off the defending California Collegiate Athletic Association champs, Cal State LA Golden Eagles, in their first conference game of the season. Despite dominating the game on paper, the Golden Eagles kept a clean sheet and found the back of the net with two minutes left to win the game, 1-0.

Chico dominated the first half. Six shots were attempted by the Wildcats, four of the attempts were on target but none were able to find the back of the net. Senior forward Avery Pieri and freshman forward Caroline Souza both attempted three shots but were shut down by the visiting team’s senior goalkeeper Taesja Paopao

Throughout the second half, the defensive battle intensified. Chico found ways to get shots up, but were unable to string together quality possessions and link up play because of the Golden Eagles’ tight defense. The Wildcat defense was active as well, only allowing one chance which happened to lead to the solo goal of the night. 

“It was unfortunate but we still played a great game, defensively we were gritty,” senior midfielder Brynn Howard said. “They had hardly any chances and we were unfortunate to give one up. Credit to [Cal State LA] they didn’t give up but at the end of the day there are still three points to play for on Sunday and we’re looking forward to that.”

The Wildcats will look to pick up their first conference win of the season against Cal State Dominguez Hills Sunday at 2 p.m. at the University Stadium. Entrance is free for students. Come and watch or keep up with live stats here.

Nathan Paddock can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore midfielder Sylas Sells celebrates and poses for a picture after hitting a goal during the second half, tying the game 1-1 against Cal State LA Friday Oct. 4, 2024 at Chico State.
No. 13 Chico State men’s soccer draw even against No. 2 Cal State LA
Chico State women’s volleyball team huddling after scoring a point in their game against Cal State San Bernardino on Oct. 4 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Chico State volleyball falls short in conference home opener against Coyotes
Chico State Wildcats’ #5 Miles Rice celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the first half against Stanislaus State on Sept. 28 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats men’s soccer extends winning streak to six with victory over Stanislaus State
Senior midfielder and forward Natalie Mendoza regains possession of the ball during the second half against Stanislaus State Saturday Sep. 28, 2024 at Chico State.
Successful senior day for Wildcats women's soccer
Chico State women’s soccer team getting pumped up before kicking off the 2024 season. Taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 5.
Men’s and Women’s Soccer will play at University Stadium after power was restored
Freshman setter Claire Nordeen celebrating a point against Cal Poly Humboldt. Taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 27
Chico State volleyball improves to 2-1 in conference play after sweeping The Lumberjacks
About the Contributor
Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!