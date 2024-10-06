Chico State volleyball falls short to San Francisco State

Chico State picked up their third conference loss in four sets to a tough San Francisco State Gators squad (11-3) in a game that was tighter than the box score may show.

The Wildcats struggled in each of the first two sets, but would find their rhythm early into the third set where they also found themselves with a lead for the first time in the game. Freshman setter Claire Nordeen strung together multiple assists which put the wildcats up, 11-6.

Both teams went back and forth during the third set with Chico holding onto that five-point lead. Multiple kills from sophomore outside hitter Kassandra Nall and junior middle hitter Gwyenth Wentzle helped Chico put the set away, winning the third set 25-23.

“We can play with any team in the conference, understanding and having that confidence heading into games will help us out in the long run,” said Nordeen.

The fourth and final set gave home fans a glimpse of hope, jumping out to a 21-13 lead. As great as the Wildcats were playing, the Gators slowly chipped away at the lead, ultimately coming out on top winning the final set 25-22 and putting the game to rest.

Nordeen came up one assist shy of her sixth 30-assist game while Nall notched her seventh consecutive game with 10 or more kills.

“Heading into next week we have to focus on controlling our side. If we can do that we’ll be competitive in all of our games,” said Nordeen.

The Wildcats will aim to get back to winning ways in their next game, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. away against Cal State Dominguez Hills. Keep up with the match here.

Nathan Paddock can be reached at [email protected].