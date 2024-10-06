Wildcats women’s soccer claw back from behind against the Toros

The Chico State Wildcats (3-2-4, 0-1-1 CCAA) came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros (3-3-2, 1-0-1 CCAA).

With the tie, the Wildcats earned a hard-fought point towards their California Collegiate Athletic Association standings Sunday afternoon.

Defense was the focal point of the game on both sides of the pitch. The Toros backline, led by sophomore defender Kaila Tone, made it difficult on the Wildcats, limiting their scoring opportunities.

The Toros struck first thanks to their senior midfielder Fatima Arnold, scoring in the eighth minute of the game. However, the Wildcats stayed the course and played some stifling defense down the stretch containing the Toros, disallowing any future scoring opportunities.

“We tried to stay as positive as possible, and I think we were really successful in doing that,” junior midfielder Hannah Pieri said. “The team played a great game, coming back from a 1-0 deficit, and I’m really proud of them all.”

The defensive standoff led to only two shots per side going into halftime.

The Wildcats were presented their first real chance at a goal with a penalty, due to a foul on the Toro’s senior goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon, earning her a yellow. Senior midfielder Natalie Mendoza stepped up to the spot for the penalty kick, but her shot was saved by Yuzon who guessed correctly, diving to her left.

Undeterred, Chico State kept putting the pressure on the Toros. They were finally rewarded in the 66th minute thanks to a goal by Pieri, whose shot from the left side of the box was too much for Yuzon, ricocheting off her hands, finding the right side of the goal.

As the match was in its final seconds, Chico State committed a handball violation just outside their box. However, as referee Valentin Huerta blew his whistle to make the call, time expired leaving the Toros frustrated and confused as to why they didn’t have their chance at a free kick.

“We’ve been working really hard on staying positive as a team, so I think we need to keep doing that and applying that during training, and that’ll help us for next weekend,” Pieri said.

The Wildcats finished off their homestand with two draws and one win and loss.

They are back in action next Friday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. as they travel down to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco State Gators. Both teams are looking to get their first conference win of the 2024 season.

