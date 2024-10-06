Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State men’s soccer drops points against Dominguez Hills

The Wildcats came out strong in the first half, earning themselves a penalty within the first eight minutes. Chico kept their foot on the gas, providing good link-up play but were unable to find a second goal before halftime. 
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter // October 6, 2024
Darius Dukes dribbling down the wing, leaving his defender on the ground. Taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 6.

The Chico State men’s soccer team took on the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros Sunday in a high-scoring battle that ended in a stalemate, 2-2.

Both of the Wildcats’ goals were provided from penalties, taken by senior forward Miles Rice. The toros continued to fight, answering each penalty with a goal of their own. Junior defender Ndifor Ginyui and junior midfielder Chris Briseno were the two goal scorers for the toros.

The Wildcats came out strong in the first half, earning themselves a penalty within the first eight minutes. Chico kept their foot on the gas, providing good link-up play but were unable to find a second goal before halftime. 

The momentum was leaning towards the Wildcats until the 45th minute when Ginyui put an accurate header into the back of the net, leveling the game.

Similar to the first half, Chico found themselves taking another penalty just 15 minutes into the second half to go back up 2-1. Just five minutes after Rice’s penalty, the Toros tied the game for the second time after a powerful finish from Briseno. 

Despite the end-to-end action in the final 30 minutes, neither team was able to grab the lead, leaving the game in a tie, 2-2. 

“Not the result we wanted but we are going to watch over this game and learn from it,” senior defender Bryan Manriquez said. “It’s a tough one but we take things one game at a time and right now we need to focus on San Francisco.” 

The Wildcats will look to build off of this performance and get back in the win column next week when they take on the San Francisco State Gators on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. in San Francisco. Watch live here or keep up with live stats here

Nathan Paddock can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Chico State’s junior midfielder Hannah Pieri and freshman forward Caroline Souza celebrate Pieri’s game-tying goal in the 66th minute of the game against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Oct. 6. Taken by Aaron Draper.
Wildcats women’s soccer claw back from behind against the Toros
Claire Nordeen and Kassandra Nall discussing tactics prior to the third set. Taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 5
Chico State volleyball falls short to San Francisco State
Avery Pieri and Jordan Brail forcing the ball back to midfield in hopes of gaining back possession. Taken by Nate Paddock Sept. 8.
Chico State women’s soccer falls to Cal State LA in conference opener
Sophomore midfielder Sylas Sells celebrates and poses for a picture after hitting a goal during the second half, tying the game 1-1 against Cal State LA Friday Oct. 4, 2024 at Chico State.
No. 13 Chico State men’s soccer draw even against No. 2 Cal State LA
Chico State women’s volleyball team huddling after scoring a point in their game against Cal State San Bernardino on Oct. 4 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Chico State volleyball falls short in conference home opener against Coyotes
Chico State Wildcats’ #5 Miles Rice celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the first half against Stanislaus State on Sept. 28 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats men’s soccer extends winning streak to six with victory over Stanislaus State
About the Contributor
Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!