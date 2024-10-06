Chico State men’s soccer drops points against Dominguez Hills

The Chico State men’s soccer team took on the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros Sunday in a high-scoring battle that ended in a stalemate, 2-2.

Both of the Wildcats’ goals were provided from penalties, taken by senior forward Miles Rice. The toros continued to fight, answering each penalty with a goal of their own. Junior defender Ndifor Ginyui and junior midfielder Chris Briseno were the two goal scorers for the toros.

The Wildcats came out strong in the first half, earning themselves a penalty within the first eight minutes. Chico kept their foot on the gas, providing good link-up play but were unable to find a second goal before halftime.

The momentum was leaning towards the Wildcats until the 45th minute when Ginyui put an accurate header into the back of the net, leveling the game.

Similar to the first half, Chico found themselves taking another penalty just 15 minutes into the second half to go back up 2-1. Just five minutes after Rice’s penalty, the Toros tied the game for the second time after a powerful finish from Briseno.

Despite the end-to-end action in the final 30 minutes, neither team was able to grab the lead, leaving the game in a tie, 2-2.

“Not the result we wanted but we are going to watch over this game and learn from it,” senior defender Bryan Manriquez said. “It’s a tough one but we take things one game at a time and right now we need to focus on San Francisco.”

The Wildcats will look to build off of this performance and get back in the win column next week when they take on the San Francisco State Gators on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. in San Francisco. Watch live here or keep up with live stats here.

