Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Retro PC event will be 3 hours of pizza, snacks and gaming classics

The event will be entertaining gaming education or wonderful nostalgia, depending on your age
Byline photo of Sean Shanks
Sean Shanks, Features Reporter // October 7, 2024
A desk display of retro games and some of Tech Toss’s donated technology in Gallery 1078, the Retro PC gaming event will be on Thursday in Tehama Hall. Photo provided by Dakota Rose.

The College of Communication and Education, the Computer Graphics Club and nonprofit Tech Toss are all coming together Thursday for three hours of retro PC gaming.

The event, held in Tehama 105 from 4-7 p.m., will have something for gamers of every age to enjoy, including free pizza and an assortment of classic gamer junk food.

There will be laptops, provided by the Computer Animation and Game Development, CAGD, program, with a wide variety of vintage emulators to play.

Not everything at the retro event is going to be entirely vintage, however. There will be games created and developed by Chico State students in the CAGD program, as well.

CAGD Instructor Jeff Underwood noted how important it is for students to understand how older games paved the way for modern titles.

“Designs generally flow from previous designs,” he said. “It is important to trace the lineage back to foundational games.”

Party game “Chair Warsand roguelike “Shapeshift Dungeonare two of the student-created games that will be available to play. Dozens of CAGD games for PC can be found on their itch.io page. They have also developed several mobile titles.

Unfortunately, Underwood could not get his Atari 800 in working order to hook up to his vintage Mitsubishi television for the event, both of which he has had since childhood.

The gear and games Tech Toss is bringing to the event could provide countless hours of entertainment. Dakota Rose, founder of Tech Toss, provided this list:

“We are just an addendum. We do like to make a splash, though,” Rose said.

So, bust out that Apple Joystick or Microsoft SideWinder you’ve been saving for just the right occasion and get ready for a few hours of retro PC gaming.

On the way, maybe say a little prayer for Underwood’s Atari 800.

Sean Shanks can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
The Performance Arts Center is the venue for the majority of performances on campus. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Oct. 3
School of Performing Arts: Performance schedule
Festival Director Curtis Bell speaking on stage at the 2023 Butte Film Festival. Photo taken by Mason Nowak Dec. 14, 2023.
Film submissions open for the Butte Film Festival
One of the most popular attractions was the mechanical surfboard, educating students on safely surfing the web. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on Oct. 1.
The Festival of the Phishes returns with a slam
Ari Sorokin's iPhone with the audiobook for Hillbilly elegy
3 Lessons from ‘Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis’
The Cautious and the Curious, 2023, screenprint on fabric, Artist: Dadisi Curtis Jr.
‘Screenprint Biennial’ exhibit displays varied nature of screen print produced art
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognizing and supporting victims, spreading information and raising awareness. Photo by Alesia Kozik from Pexels.
Chico State announces Domestic Violence Awareness Month partnership
About the Contributor
Sean Shanks
Sean Shanks, Features Reporter
Sean Shanks is in his first semester on The Orion. He is studying journalism because people’s stories are beautiful and accountability is awesome.