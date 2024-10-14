Fall into learning: GRADtoberfest returns to Chico State

As the leaves shift colors, students can seek new opportunities and change here at Chico State. One of the ways students can do that this fall is by attending the GRADtoberfest on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Trinity Commons from noon to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Graduate Pathway Society and funded by the Associated Students’ activity fee and the Office of Graduate Studies, students can browse booths to learn more about the different graduate study programs offered at Chico State.

Along with Oktoberfest-inspired food — such as pretzel bites with beer cheese, sausage and potatoes — the event will offer opportunities to win prizes and network.

