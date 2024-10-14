Chico State's independent student newspaper

Fall into learning: GRADtoberfest returns to Chico State

On the Trinity Commons lawn from noon to 2 p.m. the annual GRADtoberfest will offer games, educational opportunities and food
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Reporter // October 14, 2024
Promotional poster provided by Graduate Pathways Society
Promotional poster provided by Graduate Pathways Society

As the leaves shift colors, students can seek new opportunities and change here at Chico State. One of the ways students can do that this fall is by attending the GRADtoberfest on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Trinity Commons from noon to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Graduate Pathway Society and funded by the Associated Students’ activity fee and the Office of Graduate Studies, students can browse booths to learn more about the different graduate study programs offered at Chico State.

Along with Oktoberfest-inspired food — such as pretzel bites with beer cheese, sausage and potatoes — the event will offer opportunities to win prizes and network. 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment Reporter
Chris Hutton is a junior majoring in journalism at Chico State. He enjoys learning about new topics and his hobbies include rock climbing, skateboarding and writing.