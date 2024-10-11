Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Governor Newsom signs new legislation to expand IVF access

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 11, 2024
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill by Nadia Hill on Oct. 10.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 729 on Sept. 29. This bill will require large healthcare service plan contracts and disability insurance policies to provide coverage for in vitro fertilization starting July 1, 2025. 

Senate Bill 729 was authored by State Senator Caroline Menjivar. It will provide expanded insurance coverage for infertility and fertility services. 

As stated in the legislation, “The bill would revise the definition of infertility, and would remove the exclusion of in vitro fertilization from coverage.” 

Treatments for IVF or fertility care are often expensive and unaffordable for many Californians without insurance. The U.S. Health and Human Services has reported that the average cost for a single IVF treatment can be up to $20,000 without insurance. 

In September, roughly a week before Newsom signed the legislation, Republican state senators blocked a bill to provide access to IVF treatments nationally.

In Newsom’s signing message he stated, “As a national leader for increasing access to reproductive health care and protecting patients and providers, including those under assault in other states, I want to be clear that the right to fertility care and IVF is protected in California.”

Newsom is a founding member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition, and has been advocating in support of reproductive rights for many years. 

“In January of this year, we started the process of updating the state’s ‘benchmark’ plan, which will set a new standard for commercial insurance health coverage,” Newsom stated in his signing message. “The services under evaluation specifically include infertility treatment and IVF.”

The Senate bill has an implementation date of July 1, 2025 however, Newsom has requested the implementation date be changed to Jan. 1, 2026, to allow for an “evaluation of the costs and benefit design in this bill within that broader context.” The legislation can approve or deny his request. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo courtesy: Jade Elhardt.
Prescribed fire training set to return to Butte County
Photo of the Chico State University Farm silo. Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023.
Chico State updates Time, Place and Manner Policy
Steve Garvey is a former baseball player running for the U.S. Senate. Courtesy: Steve Garvey
U.S. Senate candidate: Steve Garvey
Community member and housing developers join for the ribbon cutting ceremony at Shotover Inn apartments Wednesday Oct. 2, in Hamilton City. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon on Oct. 2.
Renovation of Shotover Inn provides new homes for renters
Zachary Fitch pleaded no contest to charges accusing him of intentionally starting a fire that burned two pallet shelters in August. Courtesy: Butte County District Attorney's Office
Chico man pleads no contest to pallet shelter arson-related charges
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this november. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 33?
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.