Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Governor Newsom signs Phone Free School Act, other technology-focused bills

Each of these bills will affect the future of technology use in California
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // October 14, 2024
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3216 — known as the Phone-Free School Act — on Sept. 23. 

This bill will require all California K-12 school districts, charter schools and county offices of education to develop a policy which limits the use of or entirely prohibits smartphones by July 1, 2026. 

The PFSA was a bi-partisan bill authored by Republican Assembly Member Josh Hoover and Democratic Assembly Members David Alvarez, Josh Lowenthal and Al Muratsuchi.

“We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression and other mental health issues,” Newsom said. “This new law will help students focus on academics, social development and the world in front of them — not their screens — when they’re in school.”

Three days prior, Newsom signed SB 976, more commonly referred to as the Social Media Addiction bill. 

This bill prohibits online social media platforms from:

  • Knowingly providing an addictive feed to a minor without parental consent
  • Sending notifications to minors during school hours and late at night

The Social Media Addiction bill builds on AB 2273, a bill signed by Newsom in 2022 which requires online platforms to “consider the best interest of child users” and “protect children’s mental and physical health and well-being.”

Newsom also has been working to put limitations and clarifications on the usage of AI. He signed a series of 18 AI-related bills and a complete list can be found here.

These bills include efforts to crack down on deep fakes, require AI watermarking, protect children and workers and combat AI-generated misinformation.

“We have a responsibility to protect Californians from potentially catastrophic risks of GenAI deployment,” Newsom said. “We will thoughtfully — and swiftly — work toward a solution that is adaptable to this fast-moving technology and harnesses its potential to advance the public good.”

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The main office of the College of Education is inside Tehama Hall. Photo taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on October 11
$8.5 million grant to go to 60 aspiring teachers
The WellCat Safe Place table included flyers, brochures, candies and words of affirmation cards. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Oct. 10
WellCat Safe Place hosted resource fair for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 5 to 11
30th Congressional District Congressman Adam Schiff is running against Steve Garvey to represent the state of California in the United States Senate. Photo from Pexels
U.S. Senate candidate: Adam Schiff
From left, Steve Perez, Jason Kolb, Stan Ottolini, Thomas Velasquez, Greg Watkins and David Alexander outside the laboratory. Faculty held tours of the lab showing students and staff the new equipment and advancements to the lab. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 11.
Ribbon Cutting of Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 34?
About the Contributor
Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter
Anthony Vasek is a first-year journalism major at Chico State. He is originally from Arcata, which is a smaller town four hours away. He has been working in journalism since 2022, where he first wrote for his high school’s newspaper, The Pepperbox, and later co-ran it as editor-in-chief. Three of his articles have won Jackie Media Awards for his reporting around sensitive topics, such as mental health and LGBTQ+ issues. This is Vasek's first time working at the Orion, and he is looking forward to an invigorating semester!