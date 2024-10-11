Chico State's independent student newspaper

Wildcats women’s soccer secures first conference win over Gators

Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Reporter // October 11, 2024
Chico State Wildcats’ #4 Jiana Martin plays against Biola University in the first half of their women’s soccer game on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 in Chico, Calif. Photo taken by Jason Halley.

The Chico State Wildcats (4-2-4, 1-1-1 CCAA) traveled to San Francisco Friday to take on the San Francisco State Gators (3-7, 0-3 CCAA) in their first conference away game of the season. After a scoreless first half for both teams, a goal from junior forward Jiana Martin in the closing minutes of the game would elevate the Wildcats to secure the 2-1 victory over the Gators.

The Wildcats defense played strong in the first half and despite being outshot by the Gators six to four, they did not allow any goals.

In the 60th minute, junior midfielder Hannah Pieri found the back of the net to give the Wildcats the 1-0 lead. The Gators did not go away quietly, as they quickly responded in the 65th minute with a goal of their own from junior defender Kelsey Burrus, tying the game at 1-1.

The Wildcats had three shots on goal that failed to get past the Gators’ sophomore goalkeeper Cameryn Nunn, until in the 87th minute, junior forward Jiana Martin scored just in time to help give the Wildcats their first conference win of the season.

The Wildcats are back on the road Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. as they travel to Seaside to take on the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.