Chico State Volleyball drop both in LA road trip

The Wildcats volleyball team (6-9, 3-5 CCAA) took on both Cal State LA Golden Eagles (10-5, 5-3 CCAA) and Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros (6-10, 3-5 CCAA) over the weekend in their second California Collegiate Athletic Association road trip of the year.

The Wildcats began their road trip on Oct. 11 against the Toros in a tightly-contested matchup that led to Dominguez Hills bringing home their third conference win in a game that lasted five sets.

Junior middle hitter Gwyenth Wentzle, sophomore outside hitter Kassandra Nall and junior opposite Cashe Olswang all had over 10 kills recorded in this game, while freshman setter Claire Nordeen recorded 45 assists.

The second game of the road trip was played against the defending national champs, Cal State LA, a team that has been dominant in CCAA play this season. The Wildcats gave their best effort, but ultimately couldn’t pull out the win, losing in three sets.

Nall recorded nine kills this game, while Wentzle and freshman outside hitter Jillian Davis combined for 10 kills. Nordeen had 21 assists and no errors.

The Wildcats will be on the hunt to get back in the win column this week on Oct. 15 at Stanislaus State.

Chico's next home game is on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. against Stanislaus State. Students get in free with proof of student ID or showing their Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

