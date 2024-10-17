Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Man with loaded guns arrested outside Trump rally

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 17, 2024
A man was arrested outside a Donald Trump rally for possession of loaded guns. Photo from Pixabay.

A man in possession of a shotgun, loaded handgun and fake passports was arrested outside a Southern California Donald Trump rally Saturday night according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

The suspect, Vem Miller, was stopped in his black SUV by authorities and arrested at a security checkpoint outside the Trump rally. 

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department had a larger outside perimeter for residents, or those with appropriate credentials, to continue entrance toward the inside perimeter before entering the rally. 

“In regard to previous attempts on the former president’s life, this was not something that we were taking lightly,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a press conference.

Miller claimed to be a member of the press and was let through the outside perimeter, as said at the press conference. Upon entrance to the inside perimeter deputies inspected his vehicle.

“The interior of the vehicle was in quite disarray,” Bianco said. “The vehicle had an obviously fake license plate and that prompted further investigation.”

Upon the investigation, deputies found several fake passports and IDs, a “high-capacity magazine,” and a loaded handgun and a shotgun. 

Miller was booked on possession of a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Trump had not arrived at the rally at the time of Miller’s arrest. 

Miller has since spoken out in a video he posted and told multiple news sources that speculations on his intentions that night at the rally are false. Miller said he is a Trump supporter who did not intend to harm the former president. 

“I certainly wouldn’t want to be saying after the fact that I wish we would’ve done something to prevent that shooting,” Bianco said. “There is absolutely no way that any of us are going to truly know what was in his head.” 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this november. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 35?
Katie Hawley, a graduate of Chico State, is running for District 5 of the Chico City Council. Photo courtesy of Katie Hawley
Chico District 5 representative: Katie Hawley
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Newsom signs Phone Free School Act, other technology-focused bills
The main office of the College of Education is inside Tehama Hall. Photo taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on October 11
$8.5 million grant to go to 60 aspiring teachers
The WellCat Safe Place table included flyers, brochures, candies and words of affirmation cards. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Oct. 10
WellCat Safe Place hosted resource fair for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 5 to 11
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.