Chico District 5 Representative: Melissa Lopez-Mora

Melissa Lopez-Mora is running for Chico City Council District 5 in November against Katie Hawley.

Lopez-Mora was born and raised in Chico, attended Chico High School and is currently a senior at Chico State.

She previously worked as a production coordinator which she said provided her with a “unique perspective” that is needed on the current City Council.

“I want to give back to the city that means so much to me,” Lopez-Mora said. “I believe we all deserve a better Chico, one that is safe for students, families and businesses.”

Lopez-Mora said she understands the people of Chico and the “unique nature” of the city. She said she wants to provide opportunity, affordability and representation to citizens of Chico from someone who

If elected, Lopez-Mora aims to address issues of affordability in Chico’s neighborhoods. The top priority of her campaign is neighborhood and public safety. She aims to improve streets and public services as well as support small businesses, smart growth and student life.

Lopez-Mora said in her closing statement at the Chico City Council candidate forum that she has lived her entire life in District 5. It’s where she grew up, went to school, went to church and married her husband.

“I’m now a college student in District 5 at Chico State and this community has been my family and District 5 has been my home,” she said.

Lopez-Mora said she has a lot of stake in this community as it’s where she wants to raise her family. She said she believes she is more than capable of working with the current council members to make progress in the community.

She tabled on Chico State’s campus Monday, meeting and engaging with students and young voters. She plans to attend Chico’s 2nd Annual Walk for Talk Saturday to raise funding and awareness for voice disorders.

She has been endorsed by community leaders and organizations such as the Chico Police Officers Association, Chico Firefighters Local 2734 and the mayor of Chico, Andrew Coolidge.

“Balancing the needs of my district with the needs of the whole city can be a challenge, but that is a challenge I am ready to face,” Lopez-Mora said. “The best part is getting to serve and give back to the community that I have been a part of for my entire life.”

The election for Chico City Council District 5 between Lopez-Mora and Hawley will take place on Nov. 5.

