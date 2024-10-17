Governor Newsom signs new bipartisan legislation supporting domestic violence victims

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed eight bipartisan bills aiming to support victims of domestic violence on Sept. 27.

“I am proud to sign these laws to help victims escape their abusers and provide them with financial tools and security to rebuild their lives,” Newsom stated on his website. “We are putting into place new resources to support survivors and secure justice to hold abusers accountable.”

Assembly Bill 2024

AB 2024 was authored by Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco. This bill prohibits the denial of ex-parte restraining orders due to minor errors in the petition prior to review by a judicial officer, as stated on Pacheco’s website.

Assembly Bill 2308

AB 2308 was authored by Assemblymember Laurie Davies, permits courts to issue a 15-year protective order, which would prohibit defendants convicted of domestic violence from having contact with victims.

Assembly Bill 2422

Assemblymember Tim Grayson authored AB 2422 by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation which provides online resources related to the financial abuse of victims of domestic violence to the public.

Assembly Bill 2432

AB 2432 was authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, increases financial criminal penalties for corporations and provides funding for programs helping crime victims. This includes victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse, as stated on Gabriel’s website.

Senate Bill 554

The Survivor’s Protection Act, authored by Senator Dave Cortese, ensures that victims of domestic violence and abuse can obtain restraining orders in California.

Senate Bill 690

SB 690, by Senator Susan Rubio, extends the statute of limitations for crimes of domestic violence and abuse to seven years.

Senate Bill 989

Senator Angelique Ashby authored SB 989 which adds any case of death with a history of domestic violence as a “suspicious death case” and grants families the rights to request an autopsy, as stated on Ashby’s website.

Senate Bill 1394

SB 1394, by Senator Dave Min, establishes a legal process for the termination of access to app-connected, remote and GPS-based vehicle technology for those convicted of domestic abuse. As stated on Min’s website, this would prevent domestic violence abusers from having access to in-car location tracking that could be used to stalk, harass and intimidate victims.

“I applaud the Governor and the Legislature for centering survivors and creating new pathways for their safety, support, and justice,” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said on Newsom’s website .

