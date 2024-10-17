Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Governor Newsom signs new bipartisan legislation supporting domestic violence victims

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 17, 2024
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed eight bipartisan bills aiming to support victims of domestic violence on Sept. 27.

“I am proud to sign these laws to help victims escape their abusers and provide them with financial tools and security to rebuild their lives,” Newsom stated on his website. “We are putting into place new resources to support survivors and secure justice to hold abusers accountable.”

Assembly Bill 2024 

AB 2024 was authored by Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco. This bill prohibits the denial of ex-parte restraining orders due to minor errors in the petition prior to review by a judicial officer, as stated on Pacheco’s website. 

Assembly Bill 2308

AB 2308 was authored by Assemblymember Laurie Davies, permits courts to issue a 15-year protective order, which would prohibit defendants convicted of domestic violence from having contact with victims. 

Assembly Bill 2422

Assemblymember Tim Grayson authored AB 2422 by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation which provides online resources related to the financial abuse of victims of domestic violence to the public

Assembly Bill 2432

AB 2432 was authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, increases financial criminal penalties for corporations and provides funding for programs helping crime victims. This includes victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse, as stated on Gabriel’s website.

Senate Bill 554 

The Survivor’s Protection Act, authored by Senator Dave Cortese, ensures that victims of domestic violence and abuse can obtain restraining orders in California.

Senate Bill 690

SB 690, by Senator Susan Rubio, extends the statute of limitations for crimes of domestic violence and abuse to seven years.

Senate Bill 989

Senator Angelique Ashby authored SB 989 which adds any case of death with a history of domestic violence as a “suspicious death case” and grants families the rights to request an autopsy, as stated on Ashby’s website

Senate Bill 1394 

SB 1394, by Senator Dave Min, establishes a legal process for the termination of access to app-connected, remote and GPS-based vehicle technology for those convicted of domestic abuse. As stated on Min’s website, this would prevent domestic violence abusers from having access to in-car location tracking that could be used to stalk, harass and intimidate victims.

“I applaud the Governor and the Legislature for centering survivors and creating new pathways for their safety, support, and justice,” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said on Newsom’s website.

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Ariana DeBose as Chef in the film “House of Spoils.” Photo credit: Glodi Balazs, ©Amazon Content Services LLC.
He said, she said: “House of Spoils”
Front view of Kendall Hall
California bans legacy admissions at private universities
The awaited vice president candidate debate allowed both Vance and Walz to share their views with the public. Graphic created by Jessica Miller using Canva on Oct. 2
Recap: Vance and Walz vice presidential debate
Music is powerful … and so is politics and policy … so maybe the two shouldn’t mix. Graphic AI-generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly and edited using Adobe Express.
An alt-girl’s perspective: Popular music should stay out of politics
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 5?
Butte hall covered in toilet paper, no suspect has been found yet. Photo taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Sept. 16
University Police investigate toilet papering of Butte Hall
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.