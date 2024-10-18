Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Embarc hosts Sinners vs. Saints — Devil’s Lettuce Party

Friday will pin sinners vs. saints in Chico to celebrate the Devil’s Lettuce Party hosted by Embarc
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment Reporter // October 18, 2024
Chico Embarc storefront from the parking lot. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Oct. 3.
Nadia Hill
Chico Embarc storefront from the parking lot. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Oct. 3.

Flipping the narrative on the heavily-stigmatized, devilish marijuana, Embarc — a dispensary in Chico — is hosting the Sinners vs. Saints — Devil’s Lettuce Party on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Chico Women’s Club

The Chico Women’s Club — which routinely holds events for the community — is located at 592 E. 3rd St. in Chico. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Embarc Chico (@embarcchico)

The free event will feature a costume contest, a taco truck and live music featuring DJ Jules and DJ Cootwood. 

The 21+ event asks for attendees to dress up as either a sinner or saint and to register beforehand on Eventbrite.

Embarc is a dispensary that offers a wide selection of cannabis products. The Chico Embarc opened April 20, 2024 and won the 2024 Chico News and Review’s best dispensary award

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Ellie Stehr, James Pauly and Thistle Gardner of punk band D-VA prepare to close the night with their highly anticipated set as the crowd's favorite group at a lively backyard show featuring multiple performers. Photo taken by Adriana Carrera.
Punk scene takes over Chico
Promotional poster provided by Graduate Pathways Society
Fall into learning: GRADtoberfest returns to Chico State
Matt Walsh dressed as a progressive person reading How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendy. Courtesy: Dailywire+
‘Am I Racist:' A Cathartic Comedy.
Chaz Honey Hennessy’s “The Reliquaries” was displayed next to many other of the artists’ work in Ayers Hall. Photo taken by Nadia Hill Oct. 10.
Open Studios showcase student work
A student battles to the end of a close match. The arcade emulator setup had four joysticks and thousands of games to choose from.
Retro PC gaming event welcomes Computer Animation and Game Development to new home
Family Worship Center on stage at Duffy’s Tavern. Nine members of the band gathered to perform to a small crowd from 9-10:30 p.m. The bar was located to the left of the stage with two bartenders working. The back bar was closed off for the night. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Oct. 6.
Family Worship Center performs at Duffy’s Tavern
About the Contributors
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment Reporter
Chris Hutton is a junior majoring in journalism at Chico State. He enjoys learning about new topics and his hobbies include rock climbing, skateboarding and writing.
Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Entertainment and Food Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.