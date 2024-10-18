Embarc hosts Sinners vs. Saints — Devil’s Lettuce Party

Flipping the narrative on the heavily-stigmatized, devilish marijuana, Embarc — a dispensary in Chico — is hosting the Sinners vs. Saints — Devil’s Lettuce Party on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Chico Women’s Club.

The Chico Women’s Club — which routinely holds events for the community — is located at 592 E. 3rd St. in Chico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embarc Chico (@embarcchico)

The free event will feature a costume contest, a taco truck and live music featuring DJ Jules and DJ Cootwood.

The 21+ event asks for attendees to dress up as either a sinner or saint and to register beforehand on Eventbrite.

Embarc is a dispensary that offers a wide selection of cannabis products. The Chico Embarc opened April 20, 2024 and won the 2024 Chico News and Review’s best dispensary award.

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].