Some newly-annexed residents can’t vote on city matters in November

An “island” in West East Avenue was annexed into city limits in August. However, residents in that area are not able to vote on city matters — such as City Council candidates and local measures — in the November 2024 election.

“Islands” are defined as unincorporated county jurisdiction pockets substantially surrounded by the city. Many of these islands contain primarily single-family residential homes.

The City of Chico and the Butte Local Agency Formation Commission agreed to integrate four islands into city limits in 2022.

The annexation of these four areas was decided to be done over a four-year period, starting in 2023 and ending in 2026.

The four areas are:

West Sacramento Avenue Island, annexed in 2023

West East Avenue Island, annexed in 2024

El Monte Avenue Island, to be annexed in 2025

Chico Canyon Road Island, to be annexed in 2026

A press release from the city states the stagnation was done in order to “give the city time to prepare for the provision of services to the newly annexed area.”

Residents in the West End Avenue island who were annexed in August will not be able to vote in November because California elections code 12262 states “jurisdictional boundary changes occurring less than 125 days before an election shall not be effective for purposes of that election.” That 125-day time period ended in July.

