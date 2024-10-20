Chico State volleyball grabs big win against Stanislaus State

The Wildcats volleyball team (7-10, 4-6 CCAA) faced off with Stanislaus State Warriors (13-5, 6-4 CCAA) in a back-and-forth battle that led to Chico State bringing home their fourth California Collegiate Athletic Association win of the season.

Prior to this meeting, the Wildcats were on the prowl to snap a five-game losing streak including a three set loss to the Warriors in Turlock earlier in the week. Regardless of past results, the Wildcats were able to regroup and come into the game with one goal in mind, getting back in the win column.

“We just wanted to play our game. We wanted revenge and we knew we could beat them if we played our game,” sophomore outside hitter Maria Wahl said.

The Wildcats put their feet on the pedal early, winning the first set 25-15 and the second set 27-25. The Warriors were determined to stay in the game, winning both the third and fourth sets and ultimately taking the game to the fifth and final set.

“We ended the fourth set with a lot of momentum. We carried that momentum into the fifth set, grabbed the lead early and didn’t look back,” junior libero Jessie Camarillo said.

In the fifth set, Chico jumped out to a 8-5 lead and didn’t let it go, handing the Warriors their first road CCAA loss of the season, winning the set 15-10.

“This was a huge win for us, especially after our past couple of games,” Camarillo said. “We’re going to carry this momentum into next week and get after it.”

A win against the Warriors shows the Wildcats can hang with any team in the conference, and they’ll be looking to prove that against San Marcos (4-13, 2-8 CCAA) on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. in Acker Gym. Students get in free with proof of student ID or by showing their Canvas home page. Link to Flosports can be found here.

Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].