No. 8 Wildcats men’s soccer saw off Lumberjacks 2-1

Sunday’s win was a crucial, bounce-back performance for the Wildcats, who were looking to get things back on track after Thursday’s loss
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // October 20, 2024
Aaron Draper
Chico State senior defender Preston Moll fist fist-bumping junior defender Carson Zarate pregame before taking on the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.

The No. 8 Chico State Wildcats (9-2-2, 3-1-2 CCAA) defeated the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks (2-7-4, 1-4-1 CCAA) by a score of 2-1 Sunday morning. 

Junior defender Carson Zarate started things off in the 10th minute, scoring his second goal of the season and first of the match for the Wildcats. Senior forward Miles Rice followed him up with a much-needed insurance goal in the 55th minute, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. 

Lumberjacks freshman forward Nathan Murff led the comeback efforts for Humboldt, slotting a goal in the lower left-hand corner of the net in the 58th minute and shortening the deficit to one goal. 

The Wildcats were the more active team on the offensive end, earning five corner kicks to the Lumberjacks’ one and eight shots on goal to their two.

Sunday’s win was part of a crucial, bounce-back performance for the Wildcats, who were looking to get things back on track after Thursday’s loss to the Sonoma State Seawolves

Chico State’s next match will be a home game against the No. 17 Cal Poly Pomona Broncos (8-1-3, 2-0-2 CCAA) at the University Soccer Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25th.  

Home games are free to attend for students who present their student IDs or Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].



About the Contributor
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.