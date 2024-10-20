No. 8 Wildcats men’s soccer saw off Lumberjacks 2-1

The No. 8 Chico State Wildcats (9-2-2, 3-1-2 CCAA) defeated the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks (2-7-4, 1-4-1 CCAA) by a score of 2-1 Sunday morning.

Junior defender Carson Zarate started things off in the 10th minute, scoring his second goal of the season and first of the match for the Wildcats. Senior forward Miles Rice followed him up with a much-needed insurance goal in the 55th minute, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Lumberjacks freshman forward Nathan Murff led the comeback efforts for Humboldt, slotting a goal in the lower left-hand corner of the net in the 58th minute and shortening the deficit to one goal.

The Wildcats were the more active team on the offensive end, earning five corner kicks to the Lumberjacks’ one and eight shots on goal to their two.

Sunday’s win was part of a crucial, bounce-back performance for the Wildcats, who were looking to get things back on track after Thursday’s loss to the Sonoma State Seawolves.

Chico State’s next match will be a home game against the No. 17 Cal Poly Pomona Broncos (8-1-3, 2-0-2 CCAA) at the University Soccer Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25th.

Home games are free to attend for students who present their student IDs or Canvas home page.

