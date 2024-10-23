Chico Animal Shelter hosts 11th annual Walk Woof Wag event

On Saturday, Chico Animal Shelter hosted its 11th annual Walk Woof Wag fundraising event which raised money for its medical fund.

Chico pet owners and animal lovers gathered with their dogs on Sycamore Field to participate in the event’s festivities. These included an annual raffle, costume contest, one-mile loop through Lower Bidwell Park, dog agility course and pet photo booth.

Chico Animal Shelter is mandated to take stray animals in the community, but city funds don’t cover medical care for animals. The medical fund is designed to accept donations that then provide the ability for the shelter to properly treat the animals. Walk Woof Wag is the medical fund’s largest fundraiser each year.

This year’s goal was to raise $30,000 for the cause through the event– $10,000 more than last year’s goal, which was met last year.

Vendors and sponsors lined the perimeter of the space, inviting attendees to learn about their causes and meet pet-supporting businesses within the community. The event was held from 9 a.m.-noon.

The raffle table lined the remaining perimeter space of the field, filled with gift baskets, gift cards and dog-related crafts. Attendees were invited to purchase raffle tickets to win their favorite prizes.

The field’s back-stop, which hosted the announcers table and station, was decorated with each year’s poster dogs, reminding guests of the event’s rich history.

Each year, a dog that has been saved and nursed back to health is selected to be the face of that year’s event. The first dog to inspire the creation of the annual event, Jasmine, gleefully barked and jumped, seeming to enjoy the event.

Jasmine, a small rescue, was adopted from the Chico Animal Shelter by the Velasco family the summer before the first Walk Woof Wag event in 2014. The family’s son, Bryce, had hopes of starting an event to raise money for the shelter for his eighth-grade leadership project at Marsh Junior High.

Jasmine was in training at The Canine Connection, so, with the help of his mom, Bryce approached the owner, Sarah Richardson. Richardson said she was instantly interested in the idea.

“I said ‘Yes, Bryce. But, we’re going to go big or go home,’” said Richardson.

Gallery // 8 Photos Megan Gauer The Velasco family’s dog, Jasmine, who inspired the event in 2014. Jasmine was adopted through Chico Animal Shelter. Photo taken by Megan Gauer on Oct. 19.

That year, they created the infrastructure – the website and branding – to continue the event annually. Richardson continues to be part of the planning committee and a crucial part of the event. She brings much of her appreciation back to Bryce.

“This is an example of one young person really making a difference. I would encourage people who have an idea to find a mentor and see if they can make that idea come to fruition. It can be life changing. It was life changing for Bryce, and it was life changing for me,” said Richardson.

Bryce has since moved to Chicago and graduated Chico State with a degree in business. However, his parents and dogs still attend the event yearly. His mom, Seana, noted her appreciation for Richardson and the Chico community.

“I have just really appreciated the support. Sarah really supported his dream, and created something really really cool,” Seana said.

Gina Catallo-Kokoletsos, the animal services manager at the Chico Animal Shelter has also been in yearly attendance of the event. Beginning her work with the shelter in 2012, Catallo-Kokoletsos has watched the event grow into what it is today.

“It’s really amazing to see the community support through this event. Almost every year, I start getting teary eyed when I arrive because it’s just so nice to see how many people care,.” Catallo-Kokoletsos said.

Catallo-Kokoletso said that donations and support through this event directly fund animal medical cases such as disease treatments and necessary amputations.

One of the event’s main productions, the costume contest, kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Dayvene Foss and her dog, Ricky, won first prize for their joint zombie costume. Originally from Corning, Foss traveled from Spokane, Wash. for this year’s Walk Woof Wag. Succeeding the contest, attendees were invited to go on the one-mile walk through the park, leaving enough time to return for the raffle at the end of the event.

Throughout the sea of people, a multitude of volunteers lined the booths and field, helping the event go smoothly. One volunteer, Victoria Brennan, has attended the event for three years as a guest, but after losing her dog this past year, she wanted to volunteer in his honor. She said she hoped to get cuddles and pet others’ dogs. Brennan reflected on what the event meant to her and her dog as an attendee.

“We got to experience all the different booths, games, love and fun. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a generous community that we are able to put these kinds of events on with such support,” Brennan said.

Two common themes that remained prevalent across attendees and volunteers alike was their love for animals as well as their deep appreciation for the Chico Animal Shelter and what they do to support animals’ lives.

Shelly Rogers, the president of Friends of Chico Animal Shelter, the non-profit partner to the Chico Animal Shelter, said that almost all animal lovers want to see animals receive help, and supporting this cause is the perfect way to help. She and her husband, Eric, have been volunteering with the shelter for 12 years and have fostered 145 dogs. They’ve volunteered at every Walk Woof Wag in some capacity.

“We see first hand how much care they put into each animal they take into their care. If anyone in Chico could see what amazing care they put into these animals, they’d want to get involved, too. We do this because we love the shelter and we love what they do,” Shelly said.

To donate to the Chico Animal shelter, visit their website. To learn more about Walk Woof Wag, visit their website.

