Maker Radio, Idea fab labs present Wilderwilds

Two artists showcase their unique art style
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // October 23, 2024
Cecilia Gonzalez
Wilderwilds showcases a unique art style inspired by nature and its creatures. Photo taken on Oct. 19.

Maker Radio — 94.5 FM — presented the Wilderwilds open art exhibit at the Idea Fab Labs on Saturday. The exhibit showcased prints, dolls, skateboard decks and more.

Wilderwilds is an exhibit created by Rose Wildman and Chris Mountain inspired by nature and wild creatures. Wildman and Mountain shared that they want to give an immersive visual journey.

One of the pieces of the collection was the dolls. These were made from faux fur and ceramics. Various designs of these dolls were placed throughout the room which were all for sale. 

Every piece displayed in the show was for sale including the dolls, prints, beanies and skateboards. Photo taken on Oct. 19. (Cecilia Gonzalez)

Right outside the exhibit were tables to buy shirts or hoodies and a concession stand for drinks.

Within the exhibit was also Feronia Designs offering short tarot readings, stickers, apparel and other pieces of art and decor. 

Maker Radio hosts an open mic night every Thursday to showcase local artists and let them use the stage and equipment. 

Similar to this exhibit, Maker Radio prides itself in helping local artists get attention from the public to see or hear their art. 

The Idea Fab Labs is a digital fabrication space for anyone to come in and use the facility to create and showcase art. They have spaces for 3D printing, woodshop, laser and more. 

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected]

Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter
Cecilia Gonzalez is a second year journalism student from Oregon. She participated in a start-up program for young students working together to make and write for their own publications. This will be her first semester with The Orion and she is ready to start writing to help other students stay up to date with campus and Chico news.