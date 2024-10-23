Maker Radio, Idea fab labs present Wilderwilds

Maker Radio — 94.5 FM — presented the Wilderwilds open art exhibit at the Idea Fab Labs on Saturday. The exhibit showcased prints, dolls, skateboard decks and more.

Wilderwilds is an exhibit created by Rose Wildman and Chris Mountain inspired by nature and wild creatures. Wildman and Mountain shared that they want to give an immersive visual journey.

One of the pieces of the collection was the dolls. These were made from faux fur and ceramics. Various designs of these dolls were placed throughout the room which were all for sale.

Right outside the exhibit were tables to buy shirts or hoodies and a concession stand for drinks.

Within the exhibit was also Feronia Designs offering short tarot readings, stickers, apparel and other pieces of art and decor.

Maker Radio hosts an open mic night every Thursday to showcase local artists and let them use the stage and equipment.

Similar to this exhibit, Maker Radio prides itself in helping local artists get attention from the public to see or hear their art.

The Idea Fab Labs is a digital fabrication space for anyone to come in and use the facility to create and showcase art. They have spaces for 3D printing, woodshop, laser and more.

