Downtown Chico welcomes three new businesses

An art gallery, bar and restaurant and clothing store are coming downtown to join the Main Street block.
Byline photo of Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // October 28, 2024
Cecilia Gonzalez
Downtown Chico is a popular area for walking, shopping and visiting the university. Photo taken on Oct. 18.

Downtown Chico announced an upgrade on its instagram that it is bringing in a bar and restaurant, an art studio and a clothing store to the area. These three businesses will bring food, culture and art to Main Street. 

Second Cousin

Second Cousin is a nonprofit gallery and studio that had their soft opening Friday, Oct. 4, at 119 Main St. The art shown was crafted and curated by Mattie Hinkley, the director, according to the Second Cousin Instagram page

Director of the gallery has plans to expand the building for more aspects than just a gallery. Photo taken on Oct. 18. (Cecilia Gonzalez)

Hinkley has plans for the space to go beyond the average art gallery.

“The vision is for it to be so much more than that,” Hinkley said, “I also want it to be a gathering space where people can come, sit, be comfortable and experience the work for a long time.”

They plan for the gallery to have different areas for workshops, classes and seating throughout the entire place. 

Hinkley said  they hope the atmosphere of downtown being “charming, lovely, pedestrian and natural energy,” will add to the experience. 

Cheers Chico

Adding to the college town’s portfolio is Cheers Chico Bar and Restaurant at 135 Main St., who had their grand opening Friday, Oct. 4. The bar’s Instagram stated it has live music and fine dining. 

The menu online features food such as halibut steak, salted caramel cheesecake and lobster lasagna, along with their happy hour featuring a specialty margarita and classics such as the Moscow mule, lemon drop and Aperol Spritz. 

Cheers Chico hours

  • Thursday 4-10 p.m. 
  • Friday 4-1 a.m. 
  • Saturday 4-12 a.m. 
  • Sunday 4-10 p.m. 
  • Monday 4-10 p.m. 
  • Tuesday Closed 
  • Wednesday Closed

Bidwell Supply Clothing Co. 

Bidwell Supply Clothing Co. is opening a second location downtown at 138 Main St., adding to their location on Bruce Road. Bidwell Supply is a brand and retail store that sells shirts, pants, stickers and more all designed to show off Chico. 

Bidwell Supply has not announced an opening date for their new location, but they have started construction. Photo taken on Oct. 18. (Cecilia Gonzalez)

Its Instagram stated the new location is in progress and the opening day is to be announced. The company made a post recently stating it has begun the process of moving in and setting up shop. 

Owner of Bidwell Supply Clothing Co. Ron Linzy, said what makes his shop special is not only the Chico-inspired apparel, but the product he gets from local vendors as well.

The clothing he sustainably makes highlights landmarks and local themes such as Alligator Hole, Senator Theater, Chico State and more. 

In the processes, the company uses no chemicals and instead utilizes water-based processing, air drying and small batch production. 

Linzy also said he’s ready to have a bigger space to expand the business. He highlighted downtown as being a place where the store can fit into the experience of Chico.

Downtown Chico’s Instagram encourages viewers to follow and watch out for updates from all three shops on its accounts. 

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected]

