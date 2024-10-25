Butte College police officer pleads not guilty on all charges related to child pornography

Butte College police officer, Allen Lamont Charles, pled not guilty to four felony charges related to child pornography during his court arraignment Friday morning.

Charles was arrested on Aug. 28 after the Butte County Sheriff’s Office investigated a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in July.

Charles was released from Butte County Jail the same day after posting $150,000 in bail, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation also revealed Charles sent photos and videos depicting child pornography to two individuals from his personal address and Butte College campus. When investigators served a search warrant to Charles’ home address, they collected multiple electronic devices and located an illegal assault rifle and silencer, stated the press release.

Charles is facing the following charges:

Sale/Distribution of obscene matter depicting a minor

Possession/control of child pornography

Possession of assault weapon

Possession of silencer

Charles’ next court date is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m. for the setting of his preliminary hearing.

The Orion will update this story as information becomes available.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].