Chico State volleyball defeats San Marcos in five sets

The Wildcats volleyball team (8-10, 5-6 CCAA) took on the Cal State San Marcos Cougars (4-14, 2-9 CCAA) in a tightly-contested matchup that went to five sets. The Wildcats ultimately prevailed, taking the victory in the fifth set 15-13.

The Cougars dominated the first set, posting a .478 attack percentage with 13 kills on 23 attempts and two errors. The Cougars finished with a 25-10 opening-set victory.

In the second set, the Wildcats responded with a 10-2 run, giving them momentum that would lead to them winning the set 25-20.

The third set was a back-and-forth battle to the end. Ultimately, with the game tied at 22, the Cougars got a kill, an attack error and a service ace to beat the Wildcats in the third set 25-22.

The Wildcats slowly broke away from the Cougars in the fourth set, taking it at 25-21 and forcing a fifth set.

In the fifth set, the Wildcats jumped out to a quick 10-5 lead, but the Cougars did not go away quietly. The Cougars would go on a strong run, tying the game at 13-13. A costly attack error from the Cougars and a service ace from junior Jessie Camarillo completed the comeback win for the Wildcats.

Junior Cashe Olswang led the way with 16 of the Wildcats’ 54 kills. Sophomore Kassanda Nall and junior Gwyneth Wentzel also contributed strong performances, recording 13 and 10 kills respectively.

The Wildcats will look to build off back-to-back conference wins as they play No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona Saturday at 1 p.m. in Acker Gymnasium.

Game entrance is free with a student ID. For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].