Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

October 2024 print edition available on campus

Byline photo of Megan Gauer
Megan Gauer, Layout Editor // October 28, 2024
The October 2024 edition of The Orion is now distributed across campus. Photo by Megan Gauer on Oct. 28.

The first print edition of the fall 2024 semester is out.  Readers can find copies throughout campus.

This is the October 2024 edition:

This edition focuses largely on the upcoming Nov. 5 election, featuring opinions on voting, a guide to propositions on the ballot and recaps of debates from the national election.

Some articles will appear in print before they are launched to the website later this week.

Though The Orion is a primarily digital publication, we still havespecial editions throughout the year.

Copies are currently available in Tehama and Butte Halls, Bell Memorial Union, Student Services Center, Éstom Jámani Dining Center, The Hub and Meriam Library.

If you own a business and are interested in hosting copies, The Orion can be reached at [email protected].

If you would like to purchase an advertisement for future editions or our website, The Orion can be reached at [email protected].

Megan Gauer can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
CalFresh outreach week is coming to Chico State, providing students with resources in applying to the nutrition program. Courtesy: CalFresh Chico State
Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Week will start Monday
Photo of Allen Lemont Charles. Courtesy of the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
Butte College police officer pleads not guilty on all charges related to child pornography
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 19 to 25
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Gavin Newsom signs bills addressing homelessness
Rose Penelope Yee is running against Doug LaMalfa for California Congress in November. Courtesy: Rose Penelope Yee
US House representative District 1: Rose Penelope Yee
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Newsom signs bills related to mental health, substance abuse treatment
About the Contributor
Megan Gauer
Megan Gauer, Layout Editor
Megan Gauer is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her third semester on staff and she is excited to be on the editorial board and managing design.  In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends, doing various crafts, thrifting, and getting outside whether it’s walking, swimming, or enjoying the beaches and redwoods near her hometown. 