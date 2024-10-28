October 2024 print edition available on campus

The first print edition of the fall 2024 semester is out. Readers can find copies throughout campus.

This is the October 2024 edition:

This edition focuses largely on the upcoming Nov. 5 election, featuring opinions on voting, a guide to propositions on the ballot and recaps of debates from the national election.

Some articles will appear in print before they are launched to the website later this week.

Though The Orion is a primarily digital publication, we still havespecial editions throughout the year.

Copies are currently available in Tehama and Butte Halls, Bell Memorial Union, Student Services Center, Éstom Jámani Dining Center, The Hub and Meriam Library.

If you own a business and are interested in hosting copies, The Orion can be reached at [email protected].

If you would like to purchase an advertisement for future editions or our website, The Orion can be reached at [email protected].

Megan Gauer can be reached at [email protected].