Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Pieri scores two in a shutout win for Wildcats women’s soccer

After Sunday’s results, the Wildcats find themselves in sixth place in the CCAA conference standings, only three points outside the top four.
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // October 28, 2024
Aaron Draper
Senior forward Avery Pieri celebrating her first goal of the game alongside sophomore defender Madeline Mariani against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes. Pieri’s goal came in the 29th minute, giving Chico a 1-0 lead over the Coyotes. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 27.

The Chico State Wildcats (5-4-6, 2-3-3 CCAA) pulled out a 2-0 victory over the Cal State San Bernadino Coyotes (4-5-5, 3-3-2 CCAA) Sunday afternoon. 

Sunday’s California Collegiate Athletic Association conference matchup marked the last home game of the season for the Wildcats and their nine seniors. This match also held significance for Chico State’s playoff aspirations, and with the win, their playoff hopes are still alive.  

Before Sunday’s round of conference games, the Coyotes entered the match in second place in the CCAA standings with 11 points. Chico State was in seventh place with only six points. 

Wildcats senior forward Avery Pieri led the attack, scoring twice, with one of her goals being assisted by her sister Hannah Pieri

Chico State’s defense had another dominant performance, not allowing any goals for the Coyotes and limiting them to only five shots on goal and four corner kicks to the Wildcats’ seven.

“Our back line is gritty, and we grind,” sophomore defender Madeline Mariani said. “We want to be in every tackle, be as physical as we can and get balls out. That’s our job.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Claire Schnabel also had a masterful performance in front of the net for the Wildcats, with five saves and zero goals allowed throughout the full 90 minutes. 

Sophomore keeper Claire Schnabel rising for one of her five saves against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes in a shutout performance. Photo taken by Aaron Draper, on Oct. 27. 

After Sunday’s results, the Wildcats find themselves in sixth place in the conference, only three points outside the top four. 

“As a team, we’ve been talking about it all week, how we need to show up because we only have four games left to prove ourselves,” Pieri said. 

Their next chance for points comes on Friday down in Hayward, where they will take on the Cal State East Bay Pioneers at Pioneer Stadium

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Elijah Beverley(left) and Sylas Sells(right) celebrate after Sells scored a goal on Oct. 25 taken by Jenna McMahon. Sells goal tied the game 1-1 before the first half was over.
Wildcats and Broncos end with a draw after a four-goal nail-biter
The Wildcats volleyball team celebrates scoring a point in a set against Cal State San Marcos on Oct. 25. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.
Chico State volleyball defeats San Marcos in five sets
Chico State Wildcats’ senior Trinity Hernandez tees off during a practice round at Butte Creek Country Club. Photo taken by Cayden Jones.
Chico State women's golf ready to swing into spring after fall segment wrap-up
Chico State cross country student-athletes, senior Dylan White (#109), and juniors Iresh (#97) and Della Molina (#96) running in the Charger Invitational, in Huntsville, Alabama. Taken by Scott Kruetzfeldt, on Oct. 12.
Chico State cross country’s pursuit of greatness
Student Ankit Vankineni expressed excitement for watching specific players. “My favorite part of the season is gonna be seeing Steph Curry win his 5th ring".
After a long offseason, the NBA is back
Chico State senior defender Preston Moll fist fist-bumping junior defender Carson Zarate pregame before taking on the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.
No. 8 Wildcats men’s soccer saw off Lumberjacks 2-1
About the Contributor
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.