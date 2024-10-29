Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Office of Civic Engagement announces emotional support options

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // October 29, 2024
Chico State Office of Civic Engagement reaches out to the campus community to provide emotional support for election season. Graphic created by Jessica Miller on Oct. 28.

Emotional support drop-in hours will be offered Wednesday to Nov. 8 for those who need counseling or a conversation, stated the Office of Civic Engagement in a campus-wide email Monday afternoon. 

The general election is fast approaching on Nov. 5 and many are anticipating heavy emotional reactions on both sides of the political aisle, regardless of who may win the presidential race. 

To help students through this time, the WellCat Counseling Center will be hosting several drop-in sessions across campus. These sessions will include:

Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Nov. 6

Thursday, Oct. 31 and Thursday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 8

Monday, Nov. 4

  • WellCat Counseling Center: 2:30–4:30 p.m.

“These sessions are intended to create safe spaces to share thoughts and feelings about the election and to offer support and connection,” the email announcement stated. 

Students who find themselves in a crisis situation are encouraged to seek a crisis counselor immediately by calling 530-898-6345 and following the phone prompts to be connected at any time. 

There will also be an event on Wednesday in the Black Resource Center at 6 p.m. to discuss “Black Power on the Ballot” in a panel-style discussion. 

The panel will feature Dr. Darwin Fishman, lecturer in the Department of Multicultural and Gender Studies, and Dr. Nandi Crosby, professor in the Department of Sociology.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The October 2024 edition of The Orion is now distributed across campus. Photo by Megan Gauer on Oct. 28.
October 2024 print edition available on campus
CalFresh outreach week is coming to Chico State, providing students with resources in applying to the nutrition program. Courtesy: CalFresh Chico State
Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach Week will start Monday
Photo of Allen Lemont Charles. Courtesy of the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
Butte College police officer pleads not guilty on all charges related to child pornography
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 19 to 25
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Gavin Newsom signs bills addressing homelessness
Rose Penelope Yee is running against Doug LaMalfa for California Congress in November. Courtesy: Rose Penelope Yee
US House representative District 1: Rose Penelope Yee
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..