Office of Civic Engagement announces emotional support options

Emotional support drop-in hours will be offered Wednesday to Nov. 8 for those who need counseling or a conversation, stated the Office of Civic Engagement in a campus-wide email Monday afternoon.

The general election is fast approaching on Nov. 5 and many are anticipating heavy emotional reactions on both sides of the political aisle, regardless of who may win the presidential race.

To help students through this time, the WellCat Counseling Center will be hosting several drop-in sessions across campus. These sessions will include:

Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Nov. 6

Thursday, Oct. 31 and Thursday, Nov. 7

WellCat Counseling Center: 10 a.m. to noon

MESA Engineering Program : 10 a.m. to noon

Friday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 8

University Housing Office : 1–3 p.m.

WellCat Prevention Office: 2–4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

WellCat Counseling Center: 2:30–4:30 p.m.

“These sessions are intended to create safe spaces to share thoughts and feelings about the election and to offer support and connection,” the email announcement stated.

Students who find themselves in a crisis situation are encouraged to seek a crisis counselor immediately by calling 530-898-6345 and following the phone prompts to be connected at any time.

There will also be an event on Wednesday in the Black Resource Center at 6 p.m. to discuss “Black Power on the Ballot” in a panel-style discussion.

The panel will feature Dr. Darwin Fishman, lecturer in the Department of Multicultural and Gender Studies, and Dr. Nandi Crosby, professor in the Department of Sociology.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].