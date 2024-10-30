Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico District 7 representative: Deepika Tandon

Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // October 30, 2024
Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon is running for District 5 of the Chico City Council. Photo from Pixabay

Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon is running against Caltrans Transportation Planning Manager Bryce Goldstein to represent District 7 of the Chico City Council.

Tandon moved to Chico in 2007 from Delhi, India. She is the owner of Guzzetti’s Catering & Indian Food

As a small business owner on the city council during the pandemic, she said she approved federal funds that helped support Chico’s other businesses.

“As a local business owner myself, I understood intimately how difficult of a time it was for our community and I am so proud of the resilience District 7 showed in recovering together,” Tandon stated on her campaign site.

Her site states she has also spent her time on the council cleaning up homeless encampments. She said these encampments have caused problems for recreation in public spaces, impacted businesses nearby and polluted waterways. 

“It is a top priority of mine that the unhoused community has access to services like the Pallet/Genesis Shelter, Torres Shelter and mental health services through Butte County Public Health,” she stated on the site.

Tandon also stated she focused on infrastructure improvements while on the council through supporting grants.

“I supported the Silver Dollar Fair in pursuing a $30 million grant to improve buildings, build an amphitheater, and make improvements to the surrounding roadways,” she stated

She also stated that Bruce Rd. is currently under construction thanks to a $22 million grant that she helped secure through legislature.

Tandon is endorsed by the Butte County Republican Party.

The election will take place on Nov. 5. Ballots began mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte CountyDeepika Tandon is running against Bryce Goldstein to represent District 7.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

