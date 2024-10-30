Chico State's independent student newspaper

Stonewall’s Coming Out for Art event coming back to Museum of Northern California Art

This year’s theme, ‘Space to Be,’ is going to highlight the journey of queer identity
Byline photo of Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // October 30, 2024
Cecilia Gonzalez
Stonewall Alliance Center works to support the LGBTQ+ and its allies.

Stonewall Alliance Center of Chico is hosting their annual Coming Out for Art event on Friday at Museum of Northern California Art at 900 Esplanade.

The theme of the show is “Space to Be” to celebrate and explore the journey of queer identity, stated the Stonewall website. 

The event encourages artists to “explore and express the liberating essence of simply existing—boldly and authentically—in their own skin,.” according to the Stonewall website

The event will have an art market from 4-6:30 p.m. and a gallery reception from 6-8 p.m. 

In previous years the event had artists, food, music and more. Stonewall members started the event and continue to use it to highlight LGBTQ+ local artists and artisans. 

The Stonewall Alliance Center is a nonprofit agency meant to celebrate health, empowerment, the LGBTQ+ community and their identities. The center works to support members of the community through collaboration, dedication, intersectionality and respect. 

The center hosts events as a way to strengthen, uplift, celebrate and educate. Their top priority for these events is accessibility such as free entry when possible, volunteer staff, ADA accessible seats and more. 

Stonewall is operated under a board of directors with Conner Wenzel as board chair and Justina Sotelo as executive director. 

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected]

Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter
Cecilia Gonzalez is a second year journalism student from Oregon. She participated in a start-up program for young students working together to make and write for their own publications. This will be her first semester with The Orion and she is ready to start writing to help other students stay up to date with campus and Chico news.