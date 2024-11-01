Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico District 7 representative: Bryce Goldstein

Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // November 1, 2024
Bryce Goldstein is running for District 7 of the Chico City Council. Photo courtesy of Bryce Goldstein

Caltrans Transportation Planning Manager Bryce Goldstein is running against Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon to represent District 7 of the Chico City Council.

Goldstein said she has spent the past five years serving on Chico’s commissions.

Commissions are groups of citizens who help assist and advise the City Council in creating policy related to their commission. She first served as a Planning Commissioner and is now a Climate Action Commissioner. 

Goldstein also served on the board of directors of the Butte Environmental Council.

She said these experiences combined with her perspective as a young woman and renter is what makes her a great candidate to represent District 7.

“I have spoken at City Council for years in support of various causes including compassionate solutions to homelessness, safer streets for walking and biking, climate change, affordable housing and the Urban Forest Master Plan,” she said.

One of Goldstein’s biggest concerns is the unhoused. She stated that if elected, she would take immediate action to support sheltering them.

“I intend to work with our shelter providers to establish a managed outdoor shelter site to move people out of parks and public spaces into, and to reduce bureaucratic barriers to operating shelters like Safe Space,” she said.

In the long term, she said she wants to work toward making housing more affordable for everyone. She said she plans to do this by updating zoning laws to make it easier to build mixed-use and missing middle housing types.

“Specifically, I want to lead an effort to revitalize Park Avenue. This corridor has so much potential for transit-oriented housing, thriving local businesses, and safer streets all very close to downtown,” she said.

Goldstein is endorsed by the Butte County Democratic Party, the California Nurses Association and Planned Parenthood.

“My age and status as a renter allow me to see the perspectives and struggles of underrepresented people in our community, and is balanced by my many years of experience in government and community service,” she said.

Goldstein is 29-years-old.

The election will take place on Nov. 5. Ballots began mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County. Bryce Goldstein is running against Deepika Tandon to represent District 7.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

