Veteran support in California changing due to Proposition 1

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of eight bills from the State Senate and Assembly on Sept. 29 that aim to improve state support of veterans.

These bills include:

Governor Newsom issued a signing message with only one of the bills, SB 1025. Of all the bills that were signed, this one makes the largest impact on the general public depending on the outcomes.

Prior to the signing of SB 1025, veterans could potentially enter diversion programs rather than face prison time if they met the court qualifications and were facing misdemeanor charges. The signing of SB 1025 allows diversion programs to also accept veterans who are facing felony charges.

Newsom’s message said that he signed the bill because he finds diversion programs important, but that he is concerned about the bill preferentially deciding in favor of diversion programs rather than incarceration.

He also said the legislature should continue to monitor the outcomes of the bill’s approval to ensure that “public safety is maintained.”

SB 1025 was passed unanimously through the State Assembly where Assemblyman James Gallagher voted in favor of the bill, as well as the State Senate where Senator Brian Dahle had no vote recorded.

