Veteran support in California changing due to Proposition 1

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of eight bills from the State Senate and Assembly on Sept. 29 that aim to improve state support of veterans.
These bills include:
- Assembly Bill 535 put forth by Assemblyman Pilar Schiavo clarifies housing qualifications for veteran’s aid and welfare housing.
- AB 1884 put forth by Assemblyman Christopher Ward updates the definition of excused absences for K-12 students with active-duty parents in the military.
- AB 2555 put forth by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva changes taxation exemptions around the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act and other medicinal cannabis donations.
- AB 2567 put forth by Assemblyman Devon Mathis requires the office of the Chancellor of the California State University and the office of the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges to make each of their respective campuses that provide campus-owned, campus-operated or campus-affiliated student housing to include additional information for students who are veterans and collect data.
- AB 3134 put forth by Assemblyman Philip Chen updates taxation refunds, specifically allowing exemptions for certain disabled military personnel.
- Senate Bill 920 put forth by Senator Kelly Seyarto requires that the Department of Education designate a nonmonetary California Purple Star School Program to reduce the burden on military-connected students and their families.
- SB 1025 put forth by Senator Susan Eggman offers that military personnel, current and former, can now enter a diversion program when facing felony charges.
- SB 1138 put forth by Senator Josh Newman updates the wording around excused absences for high school students who are pursuing military entrance processing.
Governor Newsom issued a signing message with only one of the bills, SB 1025. Of all the bills that were signed, this one makes the largest impact on the general public depending on the outcomes.
Prior to the signing of SB 1025, veterans could potentially enter diversion programs rather than face prison time if they met the court qualifications and were facing misdemeanor charges. The signing of SB 1025 allows diversion programs to also accept veterans who are facing felony charges.
Newsom’s message said that he signed the bill because he finds diversion programs important, but that he is concerned about the bill preferentially deciding in favor of diversion programs rather than incarceration.
He also said the legislature should continue to monitor the outcomes of the bill’s approval to ensure that “public safety is maintained.”
SB 1025 was passed unanimously through the State Assembly where Assemblyman James Gallagher voted in favor of the bill, as well as the State Senate where Senator Brian Dahle had no vote recorded.
Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].