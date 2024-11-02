Tough night in San Francisco for the Wildcats

The Chico State Wildcats volleyball team took on the No. 20 San Francisco State Gators, but fell short of shaking up the California Collegiate Athletic Association despite the great individual performances from the Wildcats.

Junior opposite Cashe Olswang, sophomore outside hitter Kassandra Nall and junior middle hitter Gwyneth Wentzel combined for 24 kills while freshman setter Claire Nordeen led the team in assists tallying 22. Defensively from the Wildcats Nordeen proved she can do both, grabbing 12 digs on the Gators while junior libero Jessie Camarillo collected nine digs.

The three-set game on paper failed to show how competitive each set was, as the Wildcats led most of the first set and were tied 23-23 before the Gators pulled away.

In the second set, the Wildcats brought the game within three points (23-20) before the gators strung two points together, putting them up two sets to none.

By the third and final set, the Gators had built momentum and were riding off it, keeping the Wildcats at an arm’s length and sealing their 17th win of the season.

The Wildcats will look to put themselves back in the win column against Cal State San Bernardino Saturday at 5 p.m. in Coussoulis Arena. Watch live with Flosports or keep up with live stats here.

