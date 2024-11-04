Chico State's independent student newspaper

Governor Newsom issues executive order to lower electricity bills

This order will lower electricity costs and return unused energy fees to users
Byline photo of Lexi Lynn
Lexi Lynn, Reporter // November 4, 2024
Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Nov. 1

On October 30, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to reduce the cost of electric bills and move closer to achieving 100% clean electricity by 2045.

This order aims to:

  • Examine electricity bills to return unused energy funds back to consumers
  • Capitalize on the California Climate Credit to potentially improve return
  • Reduce wildfire ignition risk by consulting utility safety practices
  • Keep electricity bills lower for the long term

Newsom plans to make the transition from California’s current energy plan to more sustainable services affordable and reliable for Californians. 

The California Public Utilities Commission said PG&E residential utility rates have increased by 110% over a 10 year period. The main drivers of this increase are wildfire mitigation, transmission and distribution investments and rooftop solar incentives. 

Newsom highlights that investigating utility wildfire mitigation expenses will be crucial to lowering costs. 

Working toward the state’s goal of a clean energy future is a priority for Newsom. The state plans to run on 90% clean energy by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality nationwide by 2024.

The order will be effective immediately. 

To read the full executive order, click here.

Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected]

