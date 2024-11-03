Wildcats men’s soccer draw even with the Pioneers in a battle for position

The No. 21 Wildcats earned one point toward their California Collegiate Athletic Association standings Friday evening with a 1-1 draw.

The Wildcats (10-2-4, 4-1-4 CCAA) took on the Cal State East Bay Pioneers (4-7-4, 3-3-3 CCAA) at their home pitch, the Pioneer Stadium, in Hayward.

With Chico State only a couple of points behind the first-place Cal State LA Golden Eagles, coming out with a draw was less than ideal.

The Wildcats conceded the game’s first goal in the 10th minute of the match to Pioneers junior forward Ezekiel Anaya.

However, Chico’s senior forward Miles Rice scored his 10th goal of the season, knotting things up at one a side. His goal was assisted by junior midfielder Owen Vasta.

Wildcats senior goalkeeper Emmanuel Padilla also put in quite a shift, saving five shots in total, four of them in the second half.

After Friday’s results, the Wildcats are currently sitting in third place in the CCAA standings with 16 points, only three points out of first place.

With only two more conference games remaining, the Wildcats’ next chance at three points comes on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the last-place Cal State San Marcos Cougars.

