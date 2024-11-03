Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Wildcats men’s soccer draw even with the Pioneers in a battle for position

After Friday’s results, the Wildcats are currently sitting in third place in the CCAA Standings with 16 points, only three points out of first place
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // November 3, 2024
Trevor Lee
The Chico State Wildcats huddling up before their match against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes on their senior day, Oct. 27. The Wildcats would win this game 1-0. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.

The No. 21 Wildcats earned one point toward their California Collegiate Athletic Association standings Friday evening with a 1-1 draw. 

The Wildcats (10-2-4, 4-1-4 CCAA) took on the Cal State East Bay Pioneers (4-7-4, 3-3-3 CCAA) at their home pitch, the Pioneer Stadium, in Hayward. 

With Chico State only a couple of points behind the first-place Cal State LA Golden Eagles, coming out with a draw was less than ideal. 

The Wildcats conceded the game’s first goal in the 10th minute of the match to Pioneers junior forward Ezekiel Anaya

However, Chico’s senior forward Miles Rice scored his 10th goal of the season, knotting things up at one a side. His goal was assisted by junior midfielder Owen Vasta

Wildcats senior goalkeeper Emmanuel Padilla also put in quite a shift, saving five shots in total, four of them in the second half. 

After Friday’s results, the Wildcats are currently sitting in third place in the CCAA standings with 16 points, only three points out of first place. 

With only two more conference games remaining, the Wildcats’ next chance at three points comes on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the last-place Cal State San Marcos Cougars

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Wildcats celebrate winning a point against Cal Poly Pomona on Oct. 26. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.
Tough night in San Francisco for the Wildcats
Eric Coleman was named Athletic Director on Thursday, succeeding former Athletic Director Anita Barker, who retired in September.
Chico State names Eric Coleman as new athletic director
Senior Forward Miles Rice (#5) dribbles the ball down the field into enemy territory during a game against Cal State San Bernardino on Oct. 27 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats men's soccer holds off San Bernardino on senior day
Senior forward Avery Pieri celebrating her first goal of the game alongside sophomore defender Madeline Mariani against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes. Pieri’s goal came in the 29th minute, giving Chico a 1-0 lead over the Coyotes. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 27.
Pieri scores two in a shutout win for Wildcats women’s soccer
Elijah Beverley(left) and Sylas Sells(right) celebrate after Sells scored a goal on Oct. 25 taken by Jenna McMahon. Sells goal tied the game 1-1 before the first half was over.
Wildcats and Broncos end with a draw after a four-goal nail-biter
The Wildcats volleyball team celebrates scoring a point in a set against Cal State San Marcos on Oct. 25. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.
Chico State volleyball defeats San Marcos in five sets
About the Contributors
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.
Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.