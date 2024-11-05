Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Candidate and measure election tally

This was last updated Nov. 5 at 11:15 p.m.
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Jessica Miller and Ariana Powell // November 5, 2024
Register before Oct. 21 to vote in the general election on Nov. 5. Photo from Pixabay

Election Day is underway and people are rushing to send in their ballots or to vote in person, these are the latest presidential and Butte County official race election numbers, these will be updated throughout the day and throughout the week.

Here are the latest candidate numbers:

Presidential race

  • Former President Donald Trump (R) – 3,111,710
  • Vice President Kamala Harris (D) – 4,919,830

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

  • Doug LaMalfa (R) – 91,328
  • Rose Penelope Yee (D) -56,853

U.S. Senate

  • Adam Schiff (D)- 4,781,795
  • Steve Garvey (R)-3,265,606

State Senate 1st District

  • Megan Dahle – 119,415
  • David Fennell -38,560

State Assembly 1st Assembly District

  • Heather Hadwick- 51,054
  • Tenessa Audette- 29,632

State Assembly 3rd Assembly District

  • Aaron Draper -40,921
  • James Gallagher -72,029

Here are the latest proposition numbers:

Proposition 2

  • Yes – 4,459,039
  • No – 3,399,436

Proposition 3

  • Yes – 4,933,688
  • No – 2,956,437

Proposition 4

  • Yes -4,584,518
  • No -3,327,658

Proposition 5

  • Yes -3,406,185
  • No -4,427,300

Proposition 6

  • Yes -3,518,044
  • No -4,202,826

Proposition 32

  • Yes – 3,811,135
  • No -4,094,866

Proposition 33

  • Yes -2,946,039
  • No -4,878,446

Proposition 34

  • Yes -3,874,696
  • No – 3,723,214

Proposition 35

  • Yes -5,257,123
  • No -2,545,295

Proposition 36

  • Yes -5,549,365
  • No -2,316,807

These numbers were last updated Nov. 5 at 11:15 p.m.

The Orion can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Elections
Chico students, faculty and community members voted Tuesday in the BMU. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Nov. 5.
Students, staff and Chico residents flood Bell Memorial Union to cast their ballots
Bryce Goldstein is running for District 7 of the Chico City Council. Photo courtesy of Bryce Goldstein
Chico District 7 representative: Bryce Goldstein
Incumbent District 7 council member Deepika Tandon is running for District 5 of the Chico City Council. Photo from Pexels
Chico District 7 representative: Deepika Tandon
Rose Penelope Yee is running against Doug LaMalfa for California Congress in November. Courtesy: Rose Penelope Yee
US House representative District 1: Rose Penelope Yee
Doug LaMalfa is running against Rose Penelope Yee for California Congress in November. Courtesy: Doug LaMalfa
U.S. House representative District 1: Doug LaMalfa
The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is Oct. 21. The option to register in person at a polling location remains until Election Day. Photo from Pexels on Oct. 14
Chico State’s Office of Civic Engagement will hold multiple campus voter events
More in News
The Trinity Bell Tower is a long-standing monument of Chico State dating back to 1933. Photo taken on Oct. 29.
Chico State bell tower will chime for the Camp Fire
First-Generation Day honors the Higher Education Act of 1965 that widened college opportunities for first-generation and low-income students. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Oct. 30.
National First-Generation Week preview
Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Nov. 1
Governor Newsom issues executive order to lower electricity bills
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3184 into law which will change state election procedures. Photo from Pexels.
Butte County Elections Division is not permitted to make Election results official until Dec. 3.
With the passing of new legislation from Governor Gavin Newsom, the banana slug, black abalone and Dungeness crab are official symbols of California. Graphic created by Jessica Miller on Oct. 29.
Meet the new California state slug, seashell and crustacean
Illustration of Gov. Gavin Newson signing a bill. Graphic made by Nadia Hill on Oct 9.
Governor Gavin Newsom signs new legislation to support individuals with disabilities
About the Contributors
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..
Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief
Ariana Powell is in her fifth year at Chico State as a media arts criticism and journalism news double-major. Now in her fifth semester on The Orion and having assumed the editor-in-chief position for the second time, she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.