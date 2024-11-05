Candidate and measure election tally

Election Day is underway and people are rushing to send in their ballots or to vote in person, these are the latest presidential and Butte County official race election numbers, these will be updated throughout the day and throughout the week.
Here are the latest candidate numbers:
Presidential race
- Former President Donald Trump (R) – 3,111,710
- Vice President Kamala Harris (D) – 4,919,830
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- Doug LaMalfa (R) – 91,328
- Rose Penelope Yee (D) -56,853
U.S. Senate
- Adam Schiff (D)- 4,781,795
- Steve Garvey (R)-3,265,606
State Senate 1st District
- Megan Dahle – 119,415
- David Fennell -38,560
State Assembly 1st Assembly District
- Heather Hadwick- 51,054
- Tenessa Audette- 29,632
State Assembly 3rd Assembly District
- Aaron Draper -40,921
- James Gallagher -72,029
Here are the latest proposition numbers:
Proposition 2
- Yes – 4,459,039
- No – 3,399,436
Proposition 3
- Yes – 4,933,688
- No – 2,956,437
Proposition 4
- Yes -4,584,518
- No -3,327,658
Proposition 5
- Yes -3,406,185
- No -4,427,300
Proposition 6
- Yes -3,518,044
- No -4,202,826
Proposition 32
- Yes – 3,811,135
- No -4,094,866
Proposition 33
- Yes -2,946,039
- No -4,878,446
Proposition 34
- Yes -3,874,696
- No – 3,723,214
Proposition 35
- Yes -5,257,123
- No -2,545,295
Proposition 36
- Yes -5,549,365
- No -2,316,807
These numbers were last updated Nov. 5 at 11:15 p.m.
