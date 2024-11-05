Candidate and measure election tally

Election Day is underway and people are rushing to send in their ballots or to vote in person, these are the latest presidential and Butte County official race election numbers, these will be updated throughout the day and throughout the week.

Here are the latest candidate numbers:

Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump (R) – 3,111,710

Vice President Kamala Harris (D) – 4,919,830

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

Doug LaMalfa (R) – 91,328

Rose Penelope Yee (D) -56,853

U.S. Senate

Adam Schiff (D)- 4,781,795

Steve Garvey (R)-3,265,606

State Senate 1st District

Megan Dahle – 119,415

David Fennell -38,560

State Assembly 1st Assembly District

Heather Hadwick- 51,054

Tenessa Audette- 29,632

State Assembly 3rd Assembly District

Aaron Draper -40,921

James Gallagher -72,029

Here are the latest proposition numbers:

Proposition 2

Yes – 4,459,039

No – 3,399,436

Proposition 3

Yes – 4,933,688

No – 2,956,437

Proposition 4

Yes -4,584,518

No -3,327,658

Proposition 5

Yes -3,406,185

No -4,427,300

Proposition 6

Yes -3,518,044

No -4,202,826

Proposition 32

Yes – 3,811,135

No -4,094,866

Proposition 33

Yes -2,946,039

No -4,878,446

Proposition 34

Yes -3,874,696

No – 3,723,214

Proposition 35

Yes -5,257,123

No -2,545,295

Proposition 36

Yes -5,549,365

No -2,316,807

These numbers were last updated Nov. 5 at 11:15 p.m.

The Orion can be reached at [email protected].