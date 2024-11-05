Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State bell tower will chime for the Camp Fire

The bell tower will chime twice encouraging people to a moment of silence in between
Byline photo of Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment reporter // November 5, 2024
Cecilia Gonzalez
The Trinity Bell Tower is a long-standing monument of Chico State dating back to 1933. Photo taken on Oct. 29.

In remembrance of the Camp Fire, Chico State will set off the Trinity Hall bell at 11:08 a.m. and a second time 85 seconds later. Each second signifies one of the 85 people lost in the flames six years ago on Nov. 8, 2018.

During this time people are encouraged to take the time to listen for the chimes and have a moment of silence, University Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said

The Camp Fire in 2018 affected Paradise and surrounding areas and was devastating for all residents and communities. Many are still recovering from the damage.

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter
Cecilia Gonzalez is a second year journalism student from Oregon. She participated in a start-up program for young students working together to make and write for their own publications. This will be her first semester with The Orion and she is ready to start writing to help other students stay up to date with campus and Chico news.