Chico State bell tower will chime for the Camp Fire

In remembrance of the Camp Fire, Chico State will set off the Trinity Hall bell at 11:08 a.m. and a second time 85 seconds later. Each second signifies one of the 85 people lost in the flames six years ago on Nov. 8, 2018.

During this time people are encouraged to take the time to listen for the chimes and have a moment of silence, University Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said

The Camp Fire in 2018 affected Paradise and surrounding areas and was devastating for all residents and communities. Many are still recovering from the damage.

