Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Men’s basketball head coach retires 4 days before season opener

Assistant Coach Cevin Meador will take over as interim head coach for 2024-25 season
Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // November 4, 2024
Chico State Athletics
Courtesy of Chico State Athletics Chico State men’s basketball Coach Greg Clink looks on at a game from the sidelines.

Chico State men’s basketball coach Greg Clink announced his retirement Monday, only four days before the team’s 2024-25 season opener in Seattle.

Clink will end his 16-year career, which started in 2008 after being hired by recently-retired Athletic Director Anita Barker. He will end his tenure with three CCAA coach of the year awards and a career record of 225-104, the third most in program history.

“I will always cherish the amazing experiences I’ve had in the 21 years that I’ve spent in this athletics department as a student-athlete, assistant coach, and head coach,” Clink said in a press release.

Assistant Coach Cevin Meador will take over as interim head coach of the team, making his debut Friday night in a matchup against Seattle Pacific.

The decision comes only days after the hiring of Athletic Director Eric Coleman, which according to reporting from the Chico Enterprise-Record was a position that Clink had also applied for.

A national search for the Wildcats’ next head coach will begin following the 2024-25 season.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Della Molina (left) squeezing the pace at mid-race and Mario Giannini (right) breaking the race open in the third mile with teammates following at the CCAA Conference Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, hosted by the Sonoma State Seawolves on Oct. 25. Photo provided by Gary Towne.
Chico State cross country and head coach Gary Towne sweep the CCAA
The Chico State Wildcats huddling up before their match against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes on their senior day, Oct. 27. The Wildcats would win this game 1-0. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats men’s soccer draw even with the Pioneers in a battle for position
Wildcats celebrate winning a point against Cal Poly Pomona on Oct. 26. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.
Tough night in San Francisco for the Wildcats
Eric Coleman was named Athletic Director on Thursday, succeeding former Athletic Director Anita Barker, who retired in September.
Chico State names Eric Coleman as new athletic director
Senior Forward Miles Rice (#5) dribbles the ball down the field into enemy territory during a game against Cal State San Bernardino on Oct. 27 in Chico. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats men's soccer holds off San Bernardino on senior day
Senior forward Avery Pieri celebrating her first goal of the game alongside sophomore defender Madeline Mariani against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes. Pieri’s goal came in the 29th minute, giving Chico a 1-0 lead over the Coyotes. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 27.
Pieri scores two in a shutout win for Wildcats women’s soccer
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor
Nathan Chiochios is in his fourth-year at Chico State as a journalism news major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his third semester on The Orion, and his second semester as sports editor. He has also interned at the Palo Alto Weekly. Chiochios looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.