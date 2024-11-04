Men’s basketball head coach retires 4 days before season opener

Chico State men’s basketball coach Greg Clink announced his retirement Monday, only four days before the team’s 2024-25 season opener in Seattle.

Clink will end his 16-year career, which started in 2008 after being hired by recently-retired Athletic Director Anita Barker. He will end his tenure with three CCAA coach of the year awards and a career record of 225-104, the third most in program history.

“I will always cherish the amazing experiences I’ve had in the 21 years that I’ve spent in this athletics department as a student-athlete, assistant coach, and head coach,” Clink said in a press release.

Assistant Coach Cevin Meador will take over as interim head coach of the team, making his debut Friday night in a matchup against Seattle Pacific.

The decision comes only days after the hiring of Athletic Director Eric Coleman, which according to reporting from the Chico Enterprise-Record was a position that Clink had also applied for.

A national search for the Wildcats’ next head coach will begin following the 2024-25 season.

