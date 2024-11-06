President Steve Perez addresses election aftermath

Chico State President Steve Perez sent an email to the campus community Wednesday morning addressing the heightened emotions around campus post-election.

He said that Chico State should remain a place where all students feel welcome and safe.

“The outcome has produced a range of emotions in our campus community — from excitement to despair,” Perez stated in the email.

He said those in marginalized communities may especially be feeling heavily post-election.

The email stated due to angst or anxiety students may be experiencing, the campus will offer mental health support services to help students through this time.

Later this week students can attend counseling and support at the following locations.

Nov. 7

Nov. 8

Along with counseling, Perez recommended students participate in these self-care tips:

Take a break from news and/or social media

Take deep breaths

Stay hydrated

Connect with friends and allies

Do an activity you enjoy

Move your body to release energy

Students can also access immediate crisis support by calling the ProtoCall crisis line at 855-530-6802.

“No matter what you are feeling in response to this election, you belong at Chico State,” Perez said.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].