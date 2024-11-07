Post-Election Day: Campus community reacts

“I mean, I’m living in the dorms now. So, a lot of the guys last night were watching the election and the girls were following and everything. Once Trump got a little higher than Kamala, the guys would rally up and down the hallways. It was pretty loud and it was pretty late in the night, and there’s courtesy hours and everything. But a lot of the girls — because I’m on the third floor — a lot of the girls ended up going to the second floor to use the restroom because they just didn’t feel safe walking into the hallways.”

— Jay Shepherd, first-year