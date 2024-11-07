Post-Election Day: Campus community reacts

As Election Day has passed and the new president-elect has been announced, The Orion staff took to the paths of Chico State to ask the campus community about how they feel now the fated day has passed. Below you’ll fine responses from the campus community to the question, “How do you feel post Election Day?”:
“Terrible. I’m very scared for our future, honestly. I’m just like, I don’t know, [I’m scared] economically and [for] my rights as a woman.”
— Julia Robles, first-year
“I mean… I didn’t really like either of the candidates but I mean I like my second amendment right. I don’t want that taken from me so that’s why I voted for Trump. But, I don’t like him at all. I just thought he was a better candidate for me and what I want.”
— Tyler Coto, first-year
“No, I feel okay. I know that for the presidential election, the person whom I voted for didn’t win, but in other elections, like the local ones, people I voted for won, so that was cool, and then propositions, I think some of those went well, but overall, I guess mixed bag, not what I wanted on some but what I wanted on others. And also daylight savings sucks.”
— Liam Davis, fourth-year
“I mean, I’m living in the dorms now. So, a lot of the guys last night were watching the election and the girls were following and everything. Once Trump got a little higher than Kamala, the guys would rally up and down the hallways. It was pretty loud and it was pretty late in the night, and there’s courtesy hours and everything. But a lot of the girls — because I’m on the third floor — a lot of the girls ended up going to the second floor to use the restroom because they just didn’t feel safe walking into the hallways.”
— Jay Shepherd, first-year
“Not great. Obviously overall, just like, with the presidential elections and stuff and the fact that we have a president that was impeached, had an insurrection, and has 34 felony counts doesn’t make me feel the best. Especially, when it comes to his policies about women, and immigrants, and climate change and stuff.
— Fiona McElroy, first-year
“I’m feeling a sense of community that is looking for the same morals and values that this country was once built upon. My faith is restored that we got the orange man back in office”
— Aaron Foster, fourth-year
“I feel like more so people are showing their true colors at least with who they voted for and what not.”
— William Gonzalez, third-year
“National election results, I woke up crying this morning, very upset, very angry. I think it’s a combination of like shock that like I don’t know I feel like history is repeating itself. I feel like I was rewatching the 2016 election last night.”
— Audrey Howes, fourth-year
“I’m not feeling great but it’s alright. It’s crazy to me how much of a landslide it was. I kind of expected it to be a more close battle there. I didn’t expect [the presidential election] to be as one-sided as it was. I feel pretty disappointed.”
— Michael Musante, third-year
This is my first time voting for the presidential election so it would have been really nice to see a woman win. So, not super happy. [regarding other issues] Abortion-rights doesn’t really affect us here in California but it’s kind of discouraging.”
— Avery Casselman, second-year
“I guess just like… it makes America look stupid.”
— Zoe Regner, first-year