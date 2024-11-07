Wildcats men’s soccer clinch CCAA playoff berth with another draw

The Wildcats clinched a California Collegiate Athletic Association playoff berth Sunday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against the Cal State San Marcos Cougars.

There was a little deja vu for the Wildcats as they started from behind, conceding the opening goal in the 17th minute.

Senior forward Miles Rice was once again Chico’s lone goal scorer, finding his 13th goal of the season in the 65th minute of the game and squaring things up at one a side. Rice is now tied for second for most goals amongst CCAA players this season.

Both defenses stood tall throughout the match, with each side allowing only one goal in less than four shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla came away with three saves in the process.

With Sunday’s result only producing one point for the Wildcats, they find themselves in fourth place in the conference standings with 17 points. So far, with only six playoff positions up for grabs, the Wildcats are one of five teams that have secured a chance at the conference championship.

Cal State LA, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State Dominguez Hills are in a three-way tie for first place with 20 points each. Cal State Monterey Bay rounds out the last of the teams that have clinched thus far with 16 points.

Thursday is the last round of conference games, which will have significant implications for playoff positioning. The Wildcats will take on the Stanislaus State Warriors at 2 p.m. at Warrior Stadium in Turlock. If the Wildcats win, they have a chance at the No. 2-4 seed. However, a draw or loss may even drop them to the No. 5 or 6 spot.

