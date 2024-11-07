Chico State's independent student newspaper

Wildcats men’s soccer clinch CCAA playoff berth with another draw

With Sunday’s result only producing one point for the Wildcats, they find themselves in fourth place in the conference standings with 17 points
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // November 7, 2024
Senior forward Miles Rice sneaking one past the Toros keeper to score one of his two goals of the game from the penalty spot against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 6.

The Wildcats clinched a California Collegiate Athletic Association playoff berth Sunday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against the Cal State San Marcos Cougars

There was a little deja vu for the Wildcats as they started from behind, conceding the opening goal in the 17th minute. 

Senior forward Miles Rice was once again Chico’s lone goal scorer, finding his 13th goal of the season in the 65th minute of the game and squaring things up at one a side. Rice is now tied for second for most goals amongst CCAA players this season

Both defenses stood tall throughout the match, with each side allowing only one goal in less than four shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla came away with three saves in the process. 

With Sunday’s result only producing one point for the Wildcats, they find themselves in fourth place in the conference standings with 17 points. So far, with only six playoff positions up for grabs, the Wildcats are one of five teams that have secured a chance at the conference championship. 

Cal State LA, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State Dominguez Hills are in a three-way tie for first place with 20 points each. Cal State Monterey Bay rounds out the last of the teams that have clinched thus far with 16 points. 

Thursday is the last round of conference games, which will have significant implications for playoff positioning. The Wildcats will take on the Stanislaus State Warriors at 2 p.m. at Warrior Stadium in Turlock. If the Wildcats win, they have a chance at the No. 2-4 seed. However, a draw or loss may even drop them to the No. 5 or 6 spot.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

