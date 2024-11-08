Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Wildcats men’s soccer earns No. 3 seed, set to host playoff game Sunday

After Rice’s two goals in the final CCAA game of the season, he finishes the 2024 season with the second most goals in the conference
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // November 8, 2024
Chico State Wildcat Miles Rice (#5) jumping in the air in an attempt to win a header in a 2-2 draw, against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.

The Chico State Wildcats secured a crucial win Thursday, led by one of the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s top goal scorers, senior forward Miles Rice.

Thursday’s three points earned were crucial towards Chico’s final positioning in the 2024 CCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. The Wildcats finished the year with 20 points, landing them the No. 3 seed.

Rice scored the game’s lone two goals Thursday afternoon, earning the Wildcats a 2-0 victory over the Stanislaus State Warriors. Both goals came in the match’s second half, scoring his first in the 52nd minute and shutting the door on the Warriors in the 87th minute from the penalty spot.

After Rice’s two goals in the final CCAA game of the season, he finished the 2024 season with 13 goals, the second most goals in the conference. The CCAA’s leading goal scorer was Cal State Dominguez HillsMikey McKibbin who totaled 14 goals in only 16 games. 

Subsequently, they will get the luxury of taking on the sixth seed, Cal State East Bay Pioneers, at The University Soccer Stadium for a home game Sunday at noon. 

The Wildcats were also one of four CCAA teams to make the NCAA Super Region group four, being ranked No. 8 out of 12 teams.

The first 100 Chico State students who show their student-ID or Canvas get in for free. 

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior forward Miles Rice sneaking one past the Toros keeper to score one of his two goals of the game from the penalty spot against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 6.
Wildcats men’s soccer clinch CCAA playoff berth with another draw
Courtesy of Chico State Athletics Chico State men's basketball Coach Greg Clink looks on at a game from the sidelines.
Men’s basketball head coach retires 4 days before season opener
Della Molina (left) squeezing the pace at mid-race and Mario Giannini (right) breaking the race open in the third mile with teammates following at the CCAA Conference Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, hosted by the Sonoma State Seawolves on Oct. 25. Photo provided by Gary Towne.
Chico State cross country and head coach Gary Towne sweep the CCAA
The Chico State Wildcats huddling up before their match against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes on their senior day, Oct. 27. The Wildcats would win this game 1-0. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats men’s soccer draw even with the Pioneers in a battle for position
Wildcats celebrate winning a point against Cal Poly Pomona on Oct. 26. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.
Tough night in San Francisco for the Wildcats
Eric Coleman was named Athletic Director on Thursday, succeeding former Athletic Director Anita Barker, who retired in September.
Chico State names Eric Coleman as new athletic director
About the Contributor
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.