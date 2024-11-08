Wildcats men’s soccer earns No. 3 seed, set to host playoff game Sunday

The Chico State Wildcats secured a crucial win Thursday, led by one of the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s top goal scorers, senior forward Miles Rice.

Thursday’s three points earned were crucial towards Chico’s final positioning in the 2024 CCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. The Wildcats finished the year with 20 points, landing them the No. 3 seed.

Rice scored the game’s lone two goals Thursday afternoon, earning the Wildcats a 2-0 victory over the Stanislaus State Warriors. Both goals came in the match’s second half, scoring his first in the 52nd minute and shutting the door on the Warriors in the 87th minute from the penalty spot.

After Rice’s two goals in the final CCAA game of the season, he finished the 2024 season with 13 goals, the second most goals in the conference. The CCAA’s leading goal scorer was Cal State Dominguez Hills’ Mikey McKibbin who totaled 14 goals in only 16 games.

Subsequently, they will get the luxury of taking on the sixth seed, Cal State East Bay Pioneers, at The University Soccer Stadium for a home game Sunday at noon.

The Wildcats were also one of four CCAA teams to make the NCAA Super Region group four, being ranked No. 8 out of 12 teams.

The first 100 Chico State students who show their student-ID or Canvas get in for free.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].





