Wildcats women’s soccer ends season on high note with win against Stanislaus State

Wildcats women’s soccer wrapped up the 2024-25 season on a high note with a 4-2 victory over the Stanislaus State Warriors Thursday. Wildcats senior forward Avery Pieri’s performance in her last game as a Wildcat earned her the final CCAA Offensive Player of the Week Award.

After an unsuccessful road trip last weekend, which saw the Wildcats’ chances of qualifying for a California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament spot slip away, the Wildcats were determined to finish the season strong with a victory.

The Warriors got out to a fast start, scoring goals in the 10th and 15th minutes of the game courtesy of seniors Sabrina Cabrera and Kaley Miller.

Pieri scored in the 28th minute from long distance with a beautiful left-footed shot that soared over the goalkeeper’s head cutting the Wildcats’ deficit in half. Pieri added a penalty kick goal in the 50th minute to tie the game at 2-2.

The Wildcats continued to rally off of their momentum with a goal in the 80th minute from senior midfielder Natalie Mendoza. A minute later, junior forward Jiana Martin scored the game-clinching goal to help secure victory 4-2.

The Wildcats fought hard all season long and saved their best performance for last, recording the most goals they scored in a single game on Thursday.

Pieri finished her senior season as the third-leading goal scorer in the CCAA with eight goals. Martin recorded the second most goals on the team, with four, and Mendoza was third with three goals in the season.

The Wildcats finished their campaign with a record of 6-6-6 (3-5-3 CCAA).

