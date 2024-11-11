Men’s basketball fall short in nail bitter against the Cougars

The Wildcats men’s basketball team took on the Azusa Pacific Cougars in their second game of the season falling just short 81-78.

Despite holding a one-point lead at the half, the Cougars’ consistency from behind the three point line proved to be too much for the Wildcats, shooting a blistering 7-15 from three in the second half alone.

Junior guard Jojo Murph led all scores with 29 points on 64.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc followed by junior guard Miles Daniels and sophomore guard Isiah Kerr who combined for 32 points.

Freshman forward Isaiah Brewington dominated the boards for the Wildcats racking up seven rebounds, six of which were offensive.

The Wildcats will be on the prowl to get back in the win column against the San Francisco Academy of Arts Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. in San Francisco. You can keep up with live stats here or watch live here.

