Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Men’s basketball fall short in nail bitter against the Cougars

Junior guard Jojo Murph led all scores with 29 points on 64.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc followed by junior guard Miles Daniels and sophomore guard Isiah Kerr who combined for 32 points.
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter // November 11, 2024
Miles Daniels driving to the cup against Seattle Pacific. Photo taken Nov. 8 by Rio Giancarlo/SPU.

The Wildcats men’s basketball team took on the Azusa Pacific Cougars in their second game of the season falling just short 81-78. 

Despite holding a one-point lead at the half, the Cougars’ consistency from behind the three point line proved to be too much for the Wildcats, shooting a blistering 7-15 from three in the second half alone.

Junior guard Jojo Murph led all scores with 29 points on 64.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc followed by junior guard Miles Daniels and sophomore guard Isiah Kerr who combined for 32 points.

Freshman forward Isaiah Brewington dominated the boards for the Wildcats racking up seven rebounds, six of which were offensive. 

The Wildcats will be on the prowl to get back in the win column against the San Francisco Academy of Arts Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. in San Francisco. You can keep up with live stats here or watch live here

Nathan Paddock can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Chico State Wildcats’ #21 Avery Pieri attempts a shot on goal in a game against Sonoma State Thursday, Oct. 17 at Chico State. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats women’s soccer ends season on high note with win against Stanislaus State
Chico State Wildcat Miles Rice (#5) jumping in the air in an attempt to win a header in a 2-2 draw, against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.
Wildcats men’s soccer earns No. 3 seed, set to host playoff game Sunday
Senior forward Miles Rice sneaking one past the Toros keeper to score one of his two goals of the game from the penalty spot against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 6.
Wildcats men’s soccer clinch CCAA playoff berth with another draw
Courtesy of Chico State Athletics Chico State men's basketball Coach Greg Clink looks on at a game from the sidelines.
Men’s basketball head coach retires 4 days before season opener
Della Molina (left) squeezing the pace at mid-race and Mario Giannini (right) breaking the race open in the third mile with teammates following at the CCAA Conference Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, hosted by the Sonoma State Seawolves on Oct. 25. Photo provided by Gary Towne.
Chico State cross country and head coach Gary Towne sweep the CCAA
The Chico State Wildcats huddling up before their match against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes on their senior day, Oct. 27. The Wildcats would win this game 1-0. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats men’s soccer draw even with the Pioneers in a battle for position
About the Contributor
Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!