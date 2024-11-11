Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Women’s basketball shoots their way to an undefeated start

The Wildcats shot the lights out the gym hitting on 58.3% from beyond the arc as well as 80% from the freethrow line. 
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter // November 11, 2024
Jordan Allred playing tight defense against the Sunbirds. Photo taken Nov. 9 by Megan Leblanc.

The Chico State women’s basketball team scooped up their second win of the season over Dominican University 75-68 bringing them to a 2-0 start to the season. The Wildcats shot the lights out the gym hitting on 58.3% from beyond the arc as well as 80% from the freethrow line. 

Senior forward Meadow Aargon led the way for the Wildcats ending the contest with 16 points but it was a team effort that contributed to the win as senior guard Jordan Allred, senior forward Makenzi Laporte, sophomore guard Kaila Woo and senior guard Jadence Clifton each had double-digit points. 

Clifton and Laporte controlled the boards for the Wildcats combining for 10 rebounds. Meanwhile Aargon showed not only strength in scoring but led the team in assists as well.

The Wildcats will be looking to keep this momentum rolling in their first home game of the season against Menlo on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in Acker Gym. Students get in free with proof of student ID or Canvas home page, or keep up by watching the game live from home with FLOsports.

Nathan Paddock can be reached at [email protected]

Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!